OU Summer Carillon Concert Series Returns For SIX FRIDAYS AT 6 Starting July 9

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a relaxing evening listening to the sounds of the carillon's 49 fully-chromatic bells when the Six Fridays at 6 Summer Carillon Concert Series returns to the Oakland University campus beginning on Friday, July 9.

The free concert series features carillonneurs from around the world and will be held on six Fridays at 6 p.m. outside Oakland University's Elliott Tower. The tower features a fully chromatic 49-bell carillon, which was the last carillon to have its bells and keyboard cast by the Petit and Fritsen Royal Bellfoundry in the Netherlands.

"Listening to carillon music is a great way of enjoying a live outdoor performance while social distancing in a large, open area," said Dennis Curry, OU's resident carillonneur. "Come early to enjoy the fountains on a hot summer evening."

Guest performers are recognized international carillonneurs who will provide a wide variety of music. Performers include:

• July 9: Helen Hofmeister - Westminster Presbyterian Church

• July 16: Sue Bergren - Our Saviors Lutheran Church

• July 23: John Widmann - City Carillonneur

• July 30: Keiran Cantilina - McGaffin Carillon

• August 6: Julie Ford - Saints Peter and Paul Jesuit Church

• August 13: Dennis Curry - Oakland University and Kirk in the Hills

For more information, visit oakland.edu/elliott-tower.