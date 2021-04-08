ODC/Dance Presents DRINKS & A DANCE: EARTH DAY EXCERPTS

Socially motivated narratives have characterized many of ODC's works over the company's five-decade history. Climate change, the environment, and the natural world are frequent themes addressed by ODC choreographers Brenda Way, KT Nelson, and Kimi Okada.

For it's next popular virtual series, Drinks & a Dance, ODC/Dance will present Earth Day Excerpts on April 16, a compilation of six ODC/Dance excerpts in honor of Earth Day, featuring behind the scenes insights and never-before-seen footage.

The event begins at 5;15pm with an informal, social chat and wine tasting with Sonoma Valley's Winery Sixteen 600, pioneers in organic viticulture proving that not only are sustainable farming practices better for the farmers and the environment, they produce better wine. Wines for the evening can be ordered for delivery or pickup directly from the winery. The wine chat is followed by a conversation touching on artists as activists and the making of Uncertain Weather, a climate centered performance by young people from the ODC School. Inspired by the climate crisis, this energetic and imaginative work is directed by ODC School Director Kimi Okada.

At 6pm audiences will be invited to experience excerpts from six important works about our planet: Brenda Way's On A Train Heading South and Unintended Consequences, KT Nelson's grassland , Dead Reckoning and Transit: Next Stop, and Kimi Okada's Uncertain Weather. These works underscore the troubling issues of our time and remind us of the need to pay attention. The evening culminates with a virtual Q&A with the artists.

Learn more at odc.dance/earth.