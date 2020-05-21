ODC Introduces Virtual Dance Classes Geared to Youth Ages 3-7

ODC School has announced it is offering a selection of popular classes from its Young Creative program to all families on Zoom. Designed to keep the kids moving while sheltering at home, classes are taught by ODC's skilled faculty and include ballet, contemporary, and, for the youngest movers, basic movement. Classes are offered on a drop-in basis.

ODC's Young Creative curriculum offers young children an opportunity to experience movement that is age appropriate and complementary to their development. All virtual classes encourage individual expression within a nurturing and structured framework and are, most importantly, fun for kids!

The drop-in schedule is as follows:

-Mondays, 3:30-4:00 PM: Kid Dance with Lindsay Leonard (Ages 6-7)

-Mondays, 4:30-5:00 PM: Jr. Ballet Movers with Ayana Yonesaka (Ages 4-5)

-Tuesdays, 3:30-4:00 PM: Afternoon Moves with KJ Dahlaw (Ages 3-4)

-Wednesdays, 3:30-4:00 PM: Jr. Contemporary Movers with Kylie Woodward-Sollesnes (Ages 5-6)

Classes cost $15 per visit or $55 for a 4-class pass. More information is available at odc.dance/youthdance

Photo credit: by Margo Moritz

