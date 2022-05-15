Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Noontime Concerts Return to Old St. Mary's Cathedral with Free Live Music

Concerts are scheduled monthly.

May. 15, 2022  

Noontime Concerts Return to Old St. Mary's Cathedral with Free Live Music

  • NOONTIME CONCERTS, which provides free live musical performances at Old St. Mary's Cathedral (660 California St., San Francisco) on Tuesdays at lunchtime (12:30 pm), has returned to presenting monthly live concerts, after the pandemic forced live concerts to be discontinued. Currently Noontime Concerts has scheduled two concerts in May, three in June, and three in July. www.noontimeconcerts.org (Spring/Summer Programs below.)

    A perfect respite for the city's downtown workers, visitors, students, shoppers, and music lovers in general, Noontime Concerts presents national and internationally known musicians as well as special programs including emerging artists, women composers, & Sundays at the Mint (The San Francisco Mint, 88 5th St., San Francisco) - afternoon concerts from 2 - 3pm.

    Quality online concerts are also available to the public for free

    After each Noontime Concert, those who were unable to attend in person will be able to stream the concert (within five-seven days) at www.noontimeconcerts.org

    When forced to close its doors to live audiences on March 10, 2020 Noontime Concerts immediately hired a talented audio and video team who brought together some of the best tools, methods, and expertise to create and refine its audio visual capability. The result is a high-quality direct and immersive listening and viewing experience. Now live and virtual audiences can enjoy a world-class musical lunch break at any time.

    Spring and Summer 2022 Programs

    June 7, 2022

    Iris Stone, Violin

    Evan Kahn, Cello

    June 14, 2022

    Angela Lee, Cello

    Evelyne Luest, Piano

    June 21, 2022

    Telegraph Quartet with Abigail Fischer, Mezzo Soprano

    July 5, 2022

    Dan Glover, Piano

    July 12, 2022

    Midsummer Mozart Festival Chamber Players

    July 19, 2022

    Midsummer Mozart Festival Chamber Players

    August 23, 2022

    San Francisco International Piano Festival

    About Noontime Concerts

    Noontime Concerts is a 501 (c) (3) charitable educational institution dedicated to providing an accessible means for the public to experience, enjoy, learn about, and appreciate the presentation of high-quality classical music performances for free through a program structure that supports promising local and international artists.

    Fulfilling the vision of internationally renowned vocalist Alexandra Ivanoff, Noontime Concerts has remained a treasured Bay Area landmark, presenting hundreds of classical concerts performed by outstanding local and international musicians Tuesday afternoons in the heart of San Francisco. Founded at Old St. Mary's Cathedral, the series is now in its 33nd year and is recognized as a valued local institution that continues to fulfill its mission to enrich the community and cultural life of the Bay Area.

    Media Representative - Interview requests and photos:

    Stephanie Clarke, Hamilton Ink PR

    415.515.3737

    steph@hamiltoninkpr.com

