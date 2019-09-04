New Conservatory Theatre Center Presents THE CAKE

In October, New Conservatory Theatre Center is proud to serve up the regional premiere of The Cake, a comic confection written by Bekah Brunstetter and directed by Tracy Ward. Things are on the rise for Della. She's been accepted as a contestant on the Great American Baking Show, her faith is as solid as ever, and her goddaughter, Jen, is back in town and wants Della to bake her wedding cake. But cracks start to appear in Della's idyllic life when she learns Jen is marrying a woman - something that goes against everything Della believes. From Bekah Brunstetter, a writer on the Emmy-nominated series, This Is Us, comes a delectable story about love, political divisions, and the value of a good piece of cake.

The Cake runs Oct 25 - Dec 1, 2019. Opening Night is Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-55 and available at nctcsf.org, emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

Low-cost Previews: Friday, Oct 25 - Nov 1

Wedding Wednesdays: Enjoy live music in at our pre-show "wedding reception" starting at 7pm in the lobby on Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, and 20.

Opening Night will take place on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 at 8pm. The performance will be followed by a reception catered by 19-20 Season Restaurant Sponsor, Hazel Southern Bar & Kitchen.

Onstage Insight, Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast, and moderated by the director will take place after the performance on Sunday, Nov 10 at 2pm.

Additional special events to be announced!

