New Conservatory Theatre Center Announces New Director in Residence, Richard A. Mosqueda

In celebration of the beginning of Pride Month, New Conservatory Theatre Center is ecstatic to announce our new Director in Residence for our astounding 2022-23 Season, Richard A. Mosqueda. Mosqueda's relationship with NCTC began as a director for Prince Gomolvilas' Outspoken, a touring YouthAware production, and continued with their fearless work on virtual productions A Might Queer Virtual Variety Show and TransNational Cabaret. For the 22-23 Season, Mosqueda will direct Nick Malakhow's world premiere tale of redemption and reconciliation, A Picture of Two Boys, and the West Coast premiere of C. Julian Jiménez's brilliant and blasphemous Locusts Have No King.

"I am so thrilled to be named the Resident Director at NCTC for the 22-23 Season! Ed Decker was one of the first artistic leaders to champion my work as a director and now, to be in residence, is a testament to NCTC's unwavering commitment to support queer artists," says Mosqueda. "Much like NCTC, I also share a deep passion for telling queer stories and I cannot imagine a more pefect home for this season! I am also excited for audiences to fall in love with Nick Malakhow and C. Julian Jiménez's incredible plays."

Director in Residence Richard A. Mosqueda (Pronouns: He/She/They) is queer, Mexican-American theater director and producer committed to new works and genre-defying theatrical events by queer artists of color. Richard's work centers the celebration, reflection, and showcasing of the queer community, with an emphasis on queer, Latine/x stories. Some hallmarks of their work include pared down, ensemble-driven staging featuring live singing, stylized movement, dance, and exciting design accentuation.

In addition to her work at New Conservatory Theatre Center, she has worked with such companies as Portland Center Stage, Pipeline Theatre Company, Theatre Rhinoceros, Halcyon Theatre, Custom Made Theatre, and Shotgun Players. Mosqueda was selected to be part of the SDC Foundation's 2017-2018 Observership Class, where he observed Tony Award-Nominee Leigh Silverman at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. They are the co-founder and producer for Epic Party Theatre in San Francisco and currently the NNPN Producer in Residence for Marin Theatre Company. BFA: The Theatre School at DePaul University. Mosqueda is an SDC Associate.

Subscriptions are now available for Mosqueda's thrilling debut season. There are four ways to join as a subscriber for the 22-23 Season including the full-season subscription package, four show sampler, the weekday six ticket flex pass- offering all the benefits of a season subscription with the flexibility to use six tickets on any weekday performance and the anytime six ticket flex pass - the most flexible package, offering the benefits of a season subscription, with the flexibility to use six tickets for any performance. Subscriber benefits include huge savings on ticket prices, access to the best seats, free and easy ticket exchanges, 40% off guest tickets, savings on non-subscription shows and much more. Subscriptions are now available at nctcsf.org/subscribe or by calling the Box Office at 415.861.8972.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.