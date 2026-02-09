Merola Opera Program to Host LA BELLA VOCE Benefit Gala

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Merola Opera Program is inviting guests to an evening of Italian splendor at its 2026 Benefit Gala, La Bella Voce: A Night of Merola, on March 7 at the San Francisco City Club. Chaired by Robert Beadle and exclusively sponsored by Diane B. Wilsey, the gala will celebrate la dolce vita with gourmet cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and enchanting musical performances.

The evening will honor Bernice Lindstrom, a devoted longtime supporter of Merola, for her unwavering dedication and passion for the arts. Guests will be serenaded by Merola alumni, including current San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows, and will have the opportunity to bid on Merola’s renowned “Signature Events,” making it an unforgettable night of elegance, artistry, and Italian charm.

All funds raised will support the Merola Opera Program, the internationally renowned tuition-free training program that cultivates the opera stars of tomorrow. Merola Opera Program’s 2026 Benefit Gala, La Bella Voce: A Night of Merola, will be held starting at 5:30pm, Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the San Francisco City Club, 155 Sansome St., 10th Floor, San Francisco.

The 2026 Merola Benefit Gala will honor Bernice Lindstrom, a cherished and longtime supporter of the Merola Opera Program and opera in the Bay Area. Lindstrom’s extraordinary generosity—most notably through her sustained commitment to artist sponsorships—has had a profound and lasting impact on the development of emerging opera artists. Her dedication has helped nurture countless young singers at a pivotal moment in their careers, directly shaping the future of the art form.

Merola alumni and current San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows—including Sadie Cheslak (’25), Brian Cho (’25), Alexa Frankian (’24/’25), Sofia Gotch (’25), Mary Hoskins (’24), Ji Youn Lee (’24), and Gabriel Natal-Báez (’25)—will perform a program pairing classic Italian opera and song with American musical theater favorites, under the direction of Carrie-Ann Matheson, Artistic Director of the San Francisco Opera Center.

Patrons will have the opportunity to vie for Merola’s trademark “Signature Events,” a highly coveted series of intimate, salon-style performances hosted in private homes and unique venues throughout the Bay Area. These exclusive experiences feature world-class artists, featuring Merola alumni, in an up-close setting, offering guests a rare chance to engage with extraordinary talent beyond the traditional stage. Each “Signature Event” is accompanied by curateddrinks and appetizers creating a refined yet relaxed atmosphere that celebrates artistry, connection, and the joy of live performance. Last year’s “Signature Events” sold out entirely, and event sponsors will once again enjoy earlyaccess to registration, ensuring they can secure a place at these unforgettable gatherings.