Maurice Hines Opens Season at Bay Area Cabaret

Bay Area Cabaret opens its 16th season on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 7:30 pm with Broadway legend Maurice Hines performing Tappin' Thru Life. Backed by the acclaimed, all-female The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, and his tap protégés, The Manzari Brothers, Maurice will tap through his incredible career in a jazzy song-and-dance celebration that pays tribute to his late brother Gregory-with whom he appeared on the stage of The Venetian Room-and other artistic influences, from Frank Sinatra to Lena Horne offering his distinctive take on American standards, like Luck Be a Lady, I've Got You Under My Skin, It Don't Mean a Thing (if It Ain't Got That Swing), and much more.

Maurice Hines began his remarkable career at the age of five, studying tap at the Henry LeTang Dance Studio in New York City with his brother Gregory Hines. Soon the brothers were appearing on Broadway and touring as the opening act for such headliners as Lionel Hampton and Gypsy Rose Lee. Their father then joined the act and shortly thereafter "Hines, Hines & Dad" was performing to rave reviews in New York, Las Vegas and Europe.



Mr. Hines was featured in Francis Ford Coppola's film, The Cotton Club. His solo Broadway credits include Sophisticated Ladies, Eubie!, Bring Back Birdie and Jelly's Last Jam, as well as starring as Nathan Detroit in the National Tour of Guys and Dolls. He was nominated for a Tony award for his direction and choreography of the hit musical Uptown... It's Hot!. His directing/choreographing credits also include the National Tours of the musical, Satchmo, and Harlem Suite, as well as Havana Night in Cuba and an all-Latin version of The Red Shoes in the Dominican Republic. His critically acclaimed Jazz albums includeMaurice: I've Never Been in Love Before and To Nat King Cole, With Love. The New York Times describes Maurice Hines as "a whirlwind: limber, graceful and seemingly carefree." According to The Washington Post, "He's an old-school entertainer, the life of the party....he's a spoonful of sugar and a shot of caffeine...it's a pleasure to be in the company of a shameless, ebullient vaudeville heart."



Making its long-awaited Bay Area debut, The DIVA Jazz Orchestra has appeared throughout the US and toured the world, collaborating with performers like Ann Hampton Callaway. DIVA has been featured on many TV specials including The 25th Anniversary of the Kennedy Center, CBS Sunday Morning and Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. DIVA Jazz leader Sherrie Maricle, won an Ovation Award for best musical director for Tappin' Thru Life.

Tickets to the Maurice Hines and The DIVA Jazz Orchestra Opening Gala show are $75 general and $60 for subscribers. Information and single tickets are available by phone at City Box Office (415) 392-4400 or online at bayareacabaret.org.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You