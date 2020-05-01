MarshStream Kicks Off May With Live Performances By Wayne Harris, The Return Of Marga Gomez, And More

As the Bay Area's shelter-in-place continues, The Marsh San Francisco offers a variety of programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its newly launched Broadcast Platform.

The program launched in April and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. MarshStream programming varies daily, with offerings including Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, storytelling), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts with Marsh favorites, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), plus Game Nights hosted by Josh Kornbluth, live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and a noon series, including a fitness/singing class on Fridays, a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Rooms.

Content is being offered at 7:30pm nightly as well as mid-day throughout the week (see full schedule below) via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made via a virtual "tip jar" on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and its performances. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: Most past shows from earlier MarshStream dates are also available on the website for viewing.

Monday MarshStream



7:30pm, Monday, May 4

Featuring short story performances by David "Boswick" Magidson's and Scott Knaster

ADJACENT TO GREATNESS: Scott Knaster is a Technical Writer who has written several books about Macintosh programming and using Macintosh. In this work, Knaster talks about his days working for Apple as a Technical Writer... and what it was like working with the great Steve Jobs.

RINGLING: Filmed in a real clown studio, former Ringling Brothers Circus Clown David "Boswick" Magidson will perform never seen before comedy magic and juggling.

Wildcard Tuesdays: Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga



7:30pm, Tuesday, May 5

Hosted by Ward Spangler and Val Jew

Ward Spangler, professional percussionist and long-time yoga practitioner, collaborates with healing practitioner Valerie Jew in a sound healing and restorative yoga event, In The Moment. Jew will integrate breath awareness, body scans, gentle movement, Reiki, and supportive restoratives to create an accessible and powerful yoga experience backed by the music of Spangler.

Solo Arts Heal: The Adventures of a Girl with a Pain in her Brain



7:30pm, Wednesday, May 6

Written/Performed by Rhonda Musak. In conversation with Gareth Hendee and Valerie Dejean

While the terms Sensory Processing Disorder, On the Spectrum, and Autism are well known, the actual experience of what it is like to have one of these processing disorders is not. In this event, Rhonda Musak will share selected scenes from her solo show, The Adventures of a Girl with a Pain in her Brain, while in conversation with Director Gareth Hendee and Valeria Dejean, leading expert in Brain Function.

Stephanie's MarshStream



7:30pm, Thursday, May 7

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman. Featuring special guest Marga Gomez

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an interview with Marga Gomez, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts. Gomez was last seen at The Marsh in 2018, when she performed her 12th solo performance, Latin Standards.

7:30pm, Thursday, May 14

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman. Featuring special guest Tina D'Elia

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an interview with Tina D'Elia, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts of D'Elia's latest solo show, Overlooked Latinas. After its one-night appearance at The Marsh San Francisco as part of its Marsh Rising series in June 2019, Overlooked Latinas was set to return in April 2020 for a full run prior to theatre cancellations due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Game Night: BINGO!



7:30pm, Fridays in May

Hosted by Josh Kornbluth

Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round.

Solo Performer Spotlight



LIVE at 4:30pm, REPLAYED at 7:30pm - Saturday, May 2

LIVE at 2:00pm - Sunday, May 3

Performed by Wayne Harris

THE May Day PARADE: Wayne Harris' The May Day Parade tells the story of an 8-year-old's experience watching and marching in the iconic St. Louis event "The Annie Malone May Day Parade." Set against the backdrop of the early Civil Rights Movement, the post-WWII migration of African Americans to the North, and a changing American landscape, this joyful and inspiring story embodies the black experience in America while affirming the universal truths that are the foundations of all races.

To simulate the feeling of waiting in the lobby until a theater opens, The Marsh has created the MarshStream Studio Waiting Room. Available 30 minutes prior to each performance/event for Marsh members, and 15 minutes prior to the general public, the Waiting Room can be joined via Zoom Room where guests can mix and mingle, or viewed on YouTube live, with additional entertainment such as unique content, live music, and even prizes.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You