Market Street Arts Reveals Line-up For July's UNSTAGED: Live On Mid-Market

Market Street Arts announced the line-up for July's UNSTAGED: Live on Mid-Market, the free, interactive arts, music and community experience on Thursday, July 17, from 4–7 p.m. In partnership with Root Division, Building 180, and Workshop SF, and with support from Blick Art Materials, Market Street Arts invites visitors to tap into creative and explore visual arts at this month's UNSTAGED. Registration is free and open at Unstaged.org. The first 200 attendees to register can claim a free $20 food & beverage voucher to spend at local Mid-Market establishments on July 17.

UNSTAGED takes place on the third Thursday of each month. July 17's programming centers on visual arts, featuring an exciting lineup of performances and experiences including plein air painting, live immersive visual art, interactive arts & crafts, collaborative murals, and performances with music and DJs. Through collaborative murals and public art installations, this event will further beautify Mid-Market while celebrating the creative talent that calls San Francisco home.

Featured artists include Matley Hurd, Ariel Rivera, Erik Barrios-Recendez, Evie Harra, Shrey Purohit, Wally Corona, Bea Byrne, NehaXStitch, Ambika Jain, OBSIDIENNE OBSURD, Shovelman, Suki Berry, The Genie, and ARTISMOBILUS, with more to be announced.

The event takes place in the Mid-Market Entertainment Zone (Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets), where those 21+ can grab a drink and hit the street. Drinks for purchase will be available at The Red Tail, The Warfield, The Timbri Hotel, and Saluhall.