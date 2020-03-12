Magic Theatre Premiere of DON'T EAT THE MANGOS To Close Early

Magic Theatre announced today that the Company's critically-acclaimed National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Ricardo Pérez González's DON'T EAT THE MANGOS will close early, following the Friday, March 13 performance at 8:00 p.m., due to an abundance of caution with regards to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Directed by David Mendizábal, DON'T EAT THE MANGOS was originally set to perform thru Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123).

Patrons with tickets for performances originally scheduled from 3/14 - 3/22 should contact Magic Theatre's box office at (415) 441-8822 or boxoffice@magictheatre.org.

Additionally, Magic Theatre's 2020 Gala Magic Masquerade: Spring Forward (originally set to take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.) will be postponed and rescheduled to Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Gallery 308 (Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94123). For more information, please contact Ciera Eis at (415) 441-8822 or cierae@magictheatre.org.

More information on all Magic Theatre productions and events can be found online at magictheatre.org.

"Although we are devastated to be closing this beautiful world-premiere early, we are so thrilled and grateful for the amazing response that we've had," said Interim Managing Director Kevin Nelson. "Ultimately, the health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff is our first priority and we believe this to be the responsible path to take. All arts are struggling through this unprecedented time, and our hearts go out to all of our impacted colleagues."

The cast of DON'T EAT THE MANGOS includes Wilma Bonet as "Mami," Yetta Gottesman as "Ismelda," Elena Estér as "Yinoelle," Marilet Martinez as "Wicha," and Julian López-Morillas as "Papi."

In addition to Mr. González and Mr. Mendizábal, the creative team includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Design), Brynn Almli (Costume Design), Chris Lundahl (Lighting Design), Sara Huddleston (Sound Design), and Libby Martinez (Props Design). Sonia Fernandez (Dramaturg/Casting), Dave Maier (Fight Director), and Shane Spaulding (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

DON'T EAT THE MANGOS was developed, in part, at the 2019 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab and was further developed and supported through a partnership between The Sol Project and Magic Theatre.





