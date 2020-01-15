Magic Theatre Announces Cast for World Premiere DON'T EAT THE MANGOS

Magic Theatre (Loretta Greco, Artistic Director and Kevin Nelson, General Manager) is pleased to announce the cast and creative team for the company's first production of 2020, the World Premiere of Ricardo Pérez González's DON'T EAT THE MANGOS. Directed by David Mendizábal,

"It is always an honor to introduce a writer of Ricardo's caliber as his career is beginning to percolate, knowing you'll soon say you knew him when," said Artistic Director Loretta Greco. "The familial underbelly he is excavating with DON'T EAT THE MANGOS is terrifically brave, often hilarious, and deeply, deeply insightful. MANGOS is an intimate portrait that asks seismic questions of how and to whom we belong. We are thrilled to be supporting the birth of this beautiful world premiere which has been lovingly developed through The Sol Project, Sundance, and Magic's Virgin Play Festival."

"DON'T EAT THE MANGOS is a very personal play," said playwright Ricardo Pérez González, "which is why I'm proud to have it premiering under the loving ministrations of Loretta Greco and David Mendizábal. The trauma these sisters endure is one that has reverberated through generations in my family and countless others. While there is heartbreak in MANGOS, there is also healing, and Magic is the perfect crucible for that transformation to take place. It's also deeply meaningful to share this play with the San Francisco community, where I spent so much of my youth."

DON'T EAT THE MANGOS takes place just outside of San Juan, where three sisters take turns caring for their ailing Papa. As a hurricane wreaks havoc, secrets are spilled and ugly truths emerge. Confronting their legacy, the sisters wrestle with what it means to stay true to self, familia, homeland and...how to best seek their revenge. DON'T EAT THE MANGOS is a wickedly funny drama.

The cast will include Wilma Bonet as "Mami", Yetta Gottesman as "Ismelda," Elena Estér as "Yinoelle," Marilet Martinez as "Wicha," and Julian López-Morillas as "Papi."

In addition to Mr. González and Mr. Mendizábal, the creative team includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Design), Brynn Almli (Costume Design), Chris Lundahl (Lighting Design), Sara Huddleston (Sound Design), and Libby Martinez (Props Design). Sonia Fernandez (Dramaturg/Casting), Dave Maier (Fight Director), and Shane Spaulding (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Tickets range from $15 - $75 and are on sale now at MagicTheatre.org.





