MRS. KRISHNAN'S PARTY to be Presented at Marin Theatre in March

Marin Theatre is inviting audiences to join in the festivities at Mrs. Krishnan's Party. In this imaginative play, audiences become welcomed party guests as Mrs. Krishnan prepares to celebrate the Southern Indian harvest festival of Onam. Set in the back room of Mrs. K's convenience store, where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows, and pots bubble on the stove, actors juggle cooking, music, and more. While dahl simmers, laughter abounds, drama unfolds, and strangers become friends in this celebration of life. Marin Theatre's Boyer Main Stage will be entirely reconfigured for this immersive celebration, with the entire audience seated onstage.

Audience seating choices range from Top Table (part of the action) to Wallflower (close enough to observe the fun, but not participate). Mrs. Krishnan's Party will be performed March 19-30, 2025 at Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley. Tickets ($47-$97, plus a $6 handling fee per total order) are available online or by calling 415-388-5208.

Mrs. Krishnan's Party is written by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis of the New Zealand-based Indian Ink Theatre Company, creators of the wildly successful play Krishnan's Dairy. The Waikato Times hailed Mrs. Krishnan's Party as “So different, so original, so creatively fresh, and so much fun no one wanted to go home,” while NZ Herald lauded it for “the show's generous spirit [which] offers a timely reminder that live theatre is a gift which engenders connection, sharing, and celebration of community.” ArtsFuse deemed the show “"Richly entertaining! A satisfying and tasty concoction.” BroadwayWorld called it “Colorful, imaginative, entertaining, and engaging, Mrs. Krishnan's Party is quite unlike anything you may have experienced in a theater before.”

Mrs. Krishnan's Party features actors Kalyani Nagarajan as Mrs. Krishnan, and Justin Rogers as James, a university student aching for a DJ career. Kalyani Nagarajan has worked extensively on stage with companies such as Auckland Theatre Company, Indian Ink Theatre Company, Agaram Productions, and Auckland Live. Her screen credits include “Raised by Refugees,” “The Brokenwood Mysteries,” “Tales of Nai Nai,” and more. Justin Rogers has performed with Indian Ink Theatre Company and Auckland Theatre Company. His screen credits include voicing for Disney in Te Reo for The Lion King, Frozen, Coco, and Encanto.

The design team bringing this production of Mrs. Krishnan's Party to life onstage includes Murray Edmond (Dramaturgy), John Verryt (scenic and props design), Jane Hakaraia (lighting design), Lia Kelly (sound design), and Fiona Nichols (costume design).

Jacob Rajan (Playwright) is an award-winning actor, playwright, and co-founder of New Zealand's Indian Ink Theatre Company. His acclaimed productions include Krishnan's Dairy, The Candlestickmaker, The Guru of Chai, Kiss the Fish, and The Dentist's Chair. In 2003, Jacob won a Best Actor Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for The Pickle King. On screen, he has starred in Kiwi series such as “Outrageous Fortune,” “Shortland Street,” and television movies “Hilary and Fish Skin Suit.”

Justin Lewis (Playwright/ Director) is a playwright, director, and co-founder of Indian Ink Theatre Company. With Jacob Rajan, their productions have won numerous awards including two Edinburgh Fringe Firsts and three Production of the Year Awards in New Zealand. In his work outside Indian Ink, Lewis has written seven professionally produced plays.

