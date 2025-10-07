MASTERCHEF ALL-STARS LIVE! is Coming to BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

The full roster of chefs who will participate in MasterChef All-Stars Live!, the new high-energy stage show based on the hit competition series, has been revealed for the BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre engagement! The event will take place on Sunday, October 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now.



The MasterChef All-Stars Live! cast member lineup includes Rachel Sanchez and Julio Figueredo, known as The Fiery Cooks, finalists from MasterChef Season 15, MasterChef: Dynamic Duos; all-star Michael Leonard, winner Season 14, and Gerron Hurt, winner Season 9.



The four talented MasterChefs will take their cooking skills to the stage for an unforgettable culinary showdown with all the heat and flavor of the TV show—and all the delicious aromas only an in-person cooking experience can offer. Audiences will enjoy Q&A sessions with the TV chefs and have the opportunity to come on stage and join in the fun as a sous chef. The night of cooking excellence will feature favorite MasterChef challenges such as the “Mystery Box” to both inspire and entertain fans of the series.