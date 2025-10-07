MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Opera San José Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera San José will continue its 42nd season, devoted to exploring the question “what is love?,” with Puccini's tragic masterpiece Madama Butterfly. Set in early 20th-century Japan, this opera classic tells the heart wrenching story of a young Japanese woman who sacrifices everything for the love of an American naval officer, only to face devastating betrayal. Puccini's soaring music captures the young woman's hopes and despair as she agonizingly waits for the return of her feckless lover.

Directed by 2024-25 OSJ resident stage director Michelle Ainna Cuizon and conducted by Joseph Marcheso, Madama Butterfly will be performed in Italian with English and Spanish supertitles, November 16 – 30, 2025 (performance dates/times below) at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San José.

“Continuing our season with Madama Butterfly is a powerful reminder of opera's ability to illuminate the deepest corners of the human heart,” said Opera San José General Director & CEO Shawna Lucey. “Puccini's score is one of the most achingly beautiful in the repertoire, and under Michelle's sensitive direction, this production invites audiences to experience the sweeping passion, cultural collision, and profound tragedy at the core of Butterfly's story. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the California Theatre for an evening of music and drama that is as emotionally stirring as it is unforgettable.”

The cast features Opera San José Artist-in-Residence Emily Michiko Jensen in the title role of Cio-Cio-San, following her acclaimed portrayal of Fiordiligi in Così Fan Tutte. Mezzo-soprano Kayla Nanto appears as Suzuki, Cio-Cio-San's devoted maid, while Artist-in-Residence Courtney Miller performs the role of Kate Pinkerton. Internationally renowned Mexican-born tenor César Delgado stars as the unfaithful lieutenant Pinkerton, returning to Opera San José after his debut in Florencia en el Amazonas during the 2023–24 season. Korean tenor Ilhee Lee portrays the scheming matchmaker Goro, and OSJ Emeritus Artist-in-Residence baritone Eugene Brancoveanu—praised for his villainous turn as Octavio Rivera y Moncada in last season's Zorro by Héctor Armienta—assumes the role of U.S. Consul Sharpless. Baritone Haoran Li takes on the dual roles of Prince Yamadori and Cio-Cio-San's uncle Yakuside, while Zaikuan Song performs as the unforgiving Buddhist priest, The Bonze. Thien An Truong appears as the Official Registrar, and Chung-Wai Soong as the Imperial Commissioner. The chorus ensemble is comprised of Aro Cherry, Phoebe Dinga, Patrick Fu, Marie Ibarra, Danielle Imai, Brennah Kemmerly, Kyounghee Lee, Joachim Luis, Anicia Madali, Cora-Melin Mikat, Don Nguyen, Luis Tuyub, Megen Vo, Zhangguanglu Wang, Mark Wong.

The creative team for Madama Butterfly includes Michelle Ainna Cuizon (Director), Joseph Marcheso (Conductor), Noah Lindquist (Assistant Conductor, conducting 11/29 & 11/30), MarkAnthony Vallejo (Assistant Director), Kent Dorsey (Original Set Designer), Eric Watkins (Lighting Designer), Alyssa Oania (Costume Director), Julie Engelbrecht (Original Costume Designs), and Y. Sharon Peng (Hair and Makeup).

Giacomo Puccini's Madama Butterfly, which premiered in 1904, tells the heartbreaking story of Cio-Cio-San, a young Japanese woman who gives up her family and faith to marry American naval officer Lieutenant Pinkerton. Believing their union to be true, she waits with unwavering devotion for his return, only to be abandoned when he callously goes back to the United States to take an American wife. Celebrated for its sweeping melodies and profound emotional resonance, the opera explores love, betrayal, and the clash of cultures, securing its place as one of Puccini's most beloved and enduring masterpieces.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.