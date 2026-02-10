Los Altos Youth Theatre to Stage TREASURE ISLAND in February 2026

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Set sail for adventure and laughter as Los Altos Youth Theatre proudly announces its spring 2026 production: "Treasure Island: A New Adventure." Audiences of all ages are invited to join this high-seas journey from March 13 through March 22, 2026, featuring a talented cast of young performers ages 11-16.

Audiences will be swept away to the seven seas and Skull Island in pursuit of hidden treasure! The story follows teenage Jim, who, alongside his mother Ruth, embarks on a daring quest after discovering a mysterious map left behind by a legendary Old Sailor. Their journey leads them onto a ship bound for the Caribbean, setting the stage for a whirlwind of pirate antics, clever wordplay, and heartwarming humor. This lively adaptation of "Treasure Island" promises to delight families and theatergoers alike with its energy, wit, and joyful spirit.

Los Altos Youth Theatre (LAYT) is dedicated to fostering young talent and providing a supportive, inclusive environment where creativity and confidence can flourish. This production highlights LAYT's ongoing mission to nurture artistic growth and create a vibrant platform for youth to shine on stage. Community members are encouraged to attend and cheer on these rising stars as they bring this classic tale to life.

"Treasure Island: A New Adventure" will run for eight performances at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Showtimes are as follows: March 13 at 7:00pm; March 14 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; March 15 at 2:00pm; March 20 at 7:00pm; March 21 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; and March 22 at 2:00pm.