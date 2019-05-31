Lee Brice Comes to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that chart-topping country music sensation Lee Brice comes to Santa Rosa for one night only on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets range in price from $49-$69 and are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



Known for his raucous live shows and contemplative songs, Brice has achieved Gold and Platinum on every album and single released. Whether drawing on Brian McKnight, Phil Driskell, or Tupac, as well as vintage Hank Jr. and Alabama, it is the South that permeates his take on 21st century country music. His fourth and most recent self-titled album features thick grooves, squalling guitars, tumbling drums, sheets of steamy B-3 organ, and wide-open vocals, taking listeners to church, school, home, and out on a Saturday night.



Brice is also a Grammy nominee, a CMA nominee, and a double ACM award winner. He has taken five radio singles to #1, including "A Woman Like You," "Hard To Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," and "Drinking Class." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs and he's performed on TV shows including NBC's "Today," ABC's "The Bachelor," NBC's "The Voice," and FOX's "Miss USA 2018."





