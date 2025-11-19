Lance Gardner and Carey Perloff to Reunite for THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Marin Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marin Theatre will ring in 2026 with Anton Chekhov’s classic The Cherry Orchard. American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff, who helmed Marin Theatre’s successful production of Waste last season, returns to direct the Russian playwright’s final work.

Set at the turn of the 20th century, an aristocratic matriarch returns home to her family’s estate, which has fallen into debt. The house and beautiful cherry orchard are set to be auctioned off while the family resists solutions, desperate to preserve their way of life and ignore the changing times. Debuting at Moscow Art Theatre in 1904, The Cherry Orchard has been continually performed across the globe ever since.

Director Perloff leads a cast of Bay Area theatre veterans including Lance Gardner, Anthony Fusco, Danny Scheie, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Jomar Tagatac, Howard Swain, Joseph Patrick O’Malley, Rosie Hallett, and Anna Takayo, alongside New York actors Molly Ranson (Broadway’s Prayer for the French Republic, Plaza Suite, Fish in the Dark, Jerusalem) and Joel Morel (Fraggle Rock Live national tour).