John Fisher's New Solo Show MURDER AT HETCH HETCHY Will Stream Online This Week

Sassymouth will present a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, MURDER AT HETCH HETCHY, conceived and performed by John Fisher. David Wilson serves as Director of Photography/Co-Director.

The free performance takes place on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:00pm. There will be one live performance online.

How to Watch:

Register for Zoom at http://www.davidwilson.net

Or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park. Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm and The Swimmer. JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.

David Wilson (Director of Photography/Co-Director) is a leading light in performance photography and graphic design in San Francisco. He has worked with The American Conservatory Theatre, Theatre Rhinoceros, Sara Moore, Marga Gomez and a host of others. David's association with Theatre Rhinoceros began in 2002 and he has collaborated with John Fisher on literally hundreds of projects. He is probably most famous for his multiples photography project: one person seen in dozens of postures in a single image. www.DavidWilson.net.