John Fisher Hits The Road Again In LONE MOUNTAIN, A Solo Show

Conceived and performed by John Fisher, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8pm.

Jan. 8, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation Lone Mountain. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8pm. One live performance only.

In the spirit of EXERCISE! and THE FILLMORE, John gets on his bike and heads into the night to explore what might be San Francisco's gayest mountain.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.


