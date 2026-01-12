Joan Baez To Join SWEET RELIEF Benefit Concert Honoring Taj Mahal In San Francisco

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Joan Baez will perform at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund’s annual benefit concert honoring Taj Mahal on Friday, February 21, at the Masonic Auditorium. The event celebrates Taj Mahal’s career and supports Sweet Relief’s work providing financial assistance to musicians in need.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund previously announced that the concert would feature performances by Van Morrison, Stevie Van Zandt, George Thorogood, Mike Campbell, Patty Griffin, Jim Lauderdale, Will Hoge, Joe Henry, Ruby Amanfu, Bobby Rush, and Taj Mahal himself, with additional guests to be announced.

Baez, who was honored by Sweet Relief at last year’s benefit, returns for this year’s concert after retiring from touring in 2019. Over a career spanning more than six decades, she has been recognized for both her musical legacy and social activism and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Taj Mahal will be recognized for a career that has extended more than 50 years, during which he has helped expand the blues by incorporating Caribbean, African, Hawaiian, and Latin musical traditions. His work has earned multiple Grammy Awards and influenced generations of musicians across genres.

“Thrilled to be honored by Sweet Relief and to celebrate with good feeling music,” Mahal said in a statement. “Thank you to Sweet Relief for all that you do and for bringing us together.”

Aric Steinberg, Executive Director of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, said the event marks the organization’s 32nd year supporting musicians facing medical and financial challenges.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides emergency financial assistance to career musicians and music industry professionals, with grants supporting medical care, housing, food, utilities, and other essential living expenses.

Tickets for the benefit concert are currently on sale. Additional fundraising initiatives tied to the event include a charity auction offering travel, tickets, and meet-and-greet opportunities.