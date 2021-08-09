Jacob Langfelder Launches BROADWAY AND VINE With Tony Yazbeck, Shoshana Bean, Taylor Iman Jones & More

Tony nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life) will launch Broadway and Vine, intersecting the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country, on August 23rd with Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (On The Town, Gypsy, A Chorus Line, and star of the upcoming Broadway production of Flying Over Sunset) at Tre Posti in Napa Valley. Billboard #1 Recording Artist Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked, Hairspray, Beaches) will perform on September 21st, followed by Taylor Iman Jones (Hamilton, Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day, and co-star of the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada) October 18 and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone and co-star of the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada) on October 19th.

The series will also include Tamika Lawrence Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change, Come From Away, Beautiful, If/Then, Matilda), Catherine Walker (Mary Poppins, Ragtime, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Omari Tau (Lion King) and more. The concert events will feature culinary experiences by Chef Nash Cognetti, as well as top winemakers including Arietta, Calmére, Frank Family, Peju, and Trinchero Family Estates. Carneros Resort and Spa will act as the series' official hotel partner. In addition to bringing Broadway to Napa's backyard, this all-star monthly concert series will showcase local artists with performances, workshops and masterclass opportunities. It is sponsored in part by Haute Living and Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend all Broadway and Vine concerts and events. All concerts and events will be held outdoors rain or shine. Tickets begin at $100 and more information can be found at: www.broadwayandvine.org

more to be announced soon.