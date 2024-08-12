JOHN MULANEY IN CONCERT is Coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy award-winning comedian John Mulaney will be performing his new hour of stand-up live at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre on Thursday, September 19, 2024, for one night only.

Tickets will be available on presale starting Wednesday, August 14 at 10 a.m. PT. General on sale to the public begins on Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at broadwaysf.com. For more information visit JOHNMULANEY.COM.



This event will be a phone-free experience. Phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.



John Mulaney is a three-time Emmy Award, Critics Choice award and WGA award-winning writer, comedian and actor. Most recently, Mulaney created and hosted Netflix’s EVERYBODY'S IN LA, a six-night live comedy series from May 3-10, exploring Los Angeles during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Guests ranged from Jerry Seinfeld and David Letterman to the Citizens for LA Wildlife co-founder Tony Tucci and renowned hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor. The series also included live audience call-ins and pre-recorded comedy bits. EVERYBODY'S IN LA premiered with rave reviews, with Time Magazine saying, "(Mulaney) has everything it takes to be the best late-night personality of his generation, at a time when the format seems more desperate than ever for a savior."



Mulaney’s latest Netflix stand-up special, BABY J, released in April 2023, converts his personal turmoil into comedic brilliance. BABY J earned him 2023 Emmy nominations in Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and an Emmy win for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. BABY J also received the 2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special (non-televised). In 2023, Mulaney also appeared in one episode of the beloved FX Emmy award-winning series THE BEAR.



Mulaney consistently tours, and he has sold out massive venues around North America, from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl. His 2023 tour dates included shows across the US, Europe and Australia.



In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with a sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”



John Mulaney has hosted Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008, creating memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and working with hosts on their monologues. He has written and appeared in IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, in which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.



He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit Oh, Hello On Broadway, written and performed alongside Nick Kroll. The duo has since released a Netflix special of the same name, Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based on their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

Photo credit: Kelly Casey

