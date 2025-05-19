JAGGED LITTLE PILL, INDECENT and More Set for Center Repertory Company 25/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Walnut Creek’s Center Repertory Company has revealed the four productions that will make up the company’s 2025/26 season —Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning play, INDECENT; the East Bay premiere of Susan Hill’s gothic ghost story, THE WOMAN IN BLACK; a 35th anniversary production of Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dramedy, LOST IN YONKERS; and the East Bay premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical, Alanis Morissette’S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL.



In addition to the four-play season, Center REP announced the West Coast premiere of Harrison David Rivers’ new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL, to be helmed by two-time Obie Award-winning director Jared Mezzocchi. A Christmas Carol will be offered as an add-on production to all Center REP subscribers and will be available to purchase as a single ticket later this summer.



In addition to the new season, Center REP will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of its home, the Lesher Center for the Arts, and the pioneering spirit of its 1990 opening as a regional performance center to multitudes of multidisciplinary arts organizations.



The 2025/26 season kicks off with INDECENT (September 7–28, 2025), Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning play. February 19, 1923—the internationally renowned play God of Vengeance by Polish dramatist Sholem Asch opens on Broadway. Weeks later, the entire cast is arrested for obscenity. Is this play a seminal work of Jewish culture, or an act of traitorous libel? Bursting forth with an original Klezmer score, Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel’s true tale shines a glaring light on the intersection of art and censorship when America was pitched at a cultural crossroads. Indecent is a thunderously relevant modern theatrical classic that stands as a testament to the power of theatre and the resilient immigrant artists who create it. Center REP is proud to partner with Yiddish Theatre Ensemble on this “moving reminder of arts power to expose truths” (The Los Angeles Times). Performances of INDECENT will take place in the Margaret Lesher Theatre at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. Press night will be held on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Next, Center REP will present the East Bay premiere of Susan Hill’s gothic ghost story, THE WOMAN IN BLACK (November 5–23, 2025). The second longest-running play in the history of London’s West End, The Woman in Black is the chilling theatrical event that has kept over seven million theatergoers on the edge of their seats for more than 30 years. When a young lawyer encounters a mysterious figure on the lonely, desolate estate he is charged to settle after the death of its owner, he believes his life has become cursed. To help him exorcise the dark specter from his life, he engages a skeptical actor to help him tell his terrifying story and together they unspool the mysteries hidden among the moors of the haunted estate. Center REP audiences will be lured into the pulse-pounding and spine-tingling ghostly world of their own imaginations… what happens next is something you must see to believe! Performances of THE WOMAN IN BLACK will take place in the Margaret Lesher Theatre at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. Press night will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Ringing in the holiday season, Center REP will present the West Coast premiere of Harrison David Rivers’ adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL (December 10–21, 2025). Center REP has assembled an award-winning team of artists for this all-new production of the treasured holiday classic. In this heartfelt and exceedingly lively new adaptation, a young Tim Cratchit makes a wish on a candle, invoking a series of ghostly visitors to the bedside of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. With a “humbug!” on his breath, the curmudgeon is whisked away on a journey of awakening. Celebrated playwright Harrison David Rivers’ tender retelling highlights the necessity of caring for the most vulnerable among us while delivering a profound love letter to Dickens’ beloved story. Immersing the audience in a dazzling digital design, nationally acclaimed director Jared Mezzocchi (Center REP’s Froggy) brings Victorian London and its netherworld to vivid life in this time-honored tale that asks us to contemplate the value of empathy over financial profits. Don’t miss the Bay Area’s grandest telling of Dickens’ classic in this not-to-be-missed premiere production. Center REP is proud to partner with AXIS Dance Company, one of the nation's most acclaimed ensembles of disabled, non-disabled, d/Deaf and neurodiverse performers, on this West Coast Premiere production. Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will take place in the Hofmann Theatre at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. Press night will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025. Subscribers can save up to 45% on tickets by adding it to their season. Single and Pay What You Can Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

In Spring 2026, Center REP will present a legacy revival production of Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dramedy, LOST IN YONKERS (March 29–April 19, 2026). In alignment with the Lesher Center’s 35th anniversary, Center REP is proud to present this 35th anniversary revival production of Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning heartfelt comedy. This multi-award-winning memory play transports us to a small apartment above a candy store in Yonkers, NY in 1942. Financially strapped and needing to dig his family out of medical debt, Eddie must leave his two teen boys to live with his sister and mother while he takes to the road as a salesman. A strange new world opens up to the boys as they must navigate their estranged mafia-linked Uncle Louie and authoritarian Grandma Kurnitz (and her odious mustard soup) while befriending their neurodiverse Aunt Bella, whose love and determination buoys the family against the headwinds of transformation. Performances of LOST IN YONKERS will take place in the Margaret Lesher Theatre at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. Press night will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2026.



Center REP will close out their 2025/26 season with the East Bay premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical, Alanis Morissette’S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL (May 13–June 28, 2026). Inspired by one of the best-selling albums of all time, this electrifying new musical charts the lives of Mary Jane Healy and her picture-perfect American family. As hidden secrets and resentments begin to fracture the pristine facade of suburban life, the Healy’s are forced to confront the truths of each other and their community, redefining the place they once called home. Raw, personal, and bursting with some of the most explosive songs in pop music history, this Tony Award-winning work from Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard will have you rocking in the aisles while reclaiming the power and purpose of family. Performances of Alanis Morissette’S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL will take place in the Margaret Lesher Theatre at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. Press night will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Led by Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow and Managing Director Carolyn Jackson, Center REP is the award-winning resident theatre company of the Lesher Center for the Arts. Founded in 1968, Center REP is one of the oldest professional theatres in the region, serving the East Bay and beyond with a diverse program of classic and contemporary works and arts education programs. For nearly six decades, Center REP’s legacy endures as a vital community hub that fosters creativity and belonging among audiences and artists alike. Center REP’s mission is to celebrate the power of the human imagination by producing emotionally engaging, intellectually involving, and visually astonishing live theatre, and through Outreach and Education programs, to enrich and advance the cultural life of the communities it serves.

