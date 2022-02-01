IDLE THREAT Will Be Presented By Sustainable Lafayette at Town Hall Theatre

Sustainable Lafayette and Stanley Middle School's Project Earth team up for the first movie screening at Town Hall Theatre in over two years. The film, "Idle Threat", follows its director/producer George Pakenham as he brings the attention of New York motorists to the dangers caused to the environment by idling cars. Following the film Project Earth will lead a youth panel to discuss the film and ways we can combat the effects of vehicle exhaust on a local level.

George Pakenham's film premiered at the 13th Woodstock Film Festival in 2012 and has been screened around this country ever since. In the film Pakenham, who has been called a "Verdant Vigilante", captures his crusade to confront drivers around New York City and make them aware that their idling vehicles - cars, buses, trucks - all contribute to inflated gas prices and illnesses like asthma.

Sustainable Lafayette has had a long relationship with Town Hall Theatre where they have presented short films and talks on environmental issues. This presentation will be the first Sustainable Lafayette has hosted at Town Hall since March 2020. "Idle Threat" is being present for free thanks to Sustainable Lafayette.

This is the first time Sustainable Lafayette is teaming up with Project Earth to present a film-and-panel event. Project Earth is comprised of students from Stanley Middle School who have taken on the mission to get Lafayette parents to stop idling during school pick-up and drop-off. These youth activists will lead a discussion about the threat of car exhaust especially near schools, the benefits of adding bike lanes to existing roadways, what individual community members can do to cut down on air pollution, and other topics.

The event is on March 12. Learn more at https://www.townhalltheatre.com/box-office.

"Idle Threat" is not rated by the MPAA. It is considered appropriate for most audiences.