Hillbarn Theatre To Present SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD For 85th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hillbarn Theatre, in partnership with the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District, will present SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown as part of its 85th anniversary season. The production will run March 5–22, 2026 at Hillbarn Theatre in Foster City, followed by performances March 27–29, 2026 at Douglas Morrison Theatre.

Songs for a New World is a concert-style musical that explores pivotal moments of change. Rather than following a linear narrative, the show presents a collection of songs performed by four singers portraying characters at transformative crossroads. The score blends elements of pop, gospel, jazz, blues, and Broadway.

Hillbarn Executive Artistic Director Steve Muterspaugh said the musical reflects themes of uncertainty and possibility, noting its focus on moments when individuals must choose to move forward.

The production is directed by Cindy Goldfield, with musical direction by ad Bernardo. The design team includes Eric Olson (scenic design), Jeff Mockus (sound design), Pamila Gray (lighting design), Stephanie Dittbern (costume and properties design), Maya Herbsman (intimacy coordinator), and Rachel Nin (stage manager).

The cast will feature Sophie Oda as Woman 1, Jessica Coker as Woman 2, Sidney Matthew Román as Man 1, and Coleton Schmitto as Man 2. Performers appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

Ticket Information

Single tickets range from $30 to $62. Tickets may be purchased online, by phone at 650.349.6411 ext. 2, or in person at the Hillbarn Theatre Box Office, 1285 E. Hillsdale Avenue in Foster City, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Discounts are available for youth ages 18 and under, seniors, and groups of 10 or more.