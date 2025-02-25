HOW NOT TO BE FAMOUS: A Conversation With Richard Kind is Coming to BroadwaySF

BroadwaySF will present How Not To Be Famous: A Conversation with Richard Kindâ€” a one-night-only event featuring the beloved veteran actor as he shares stories, humor, and stand-upâ€”on Friday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at San Francisco's Curran Theatre (445 Geary St.). Tickets go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PT at . A limited number of VIP tickets are available and include priority seating along with a post-show photo opportunity with Richard. Prices are subject to change without notice.



Richard Kind is an accomplished stage, screen and television actor who continues to redefine the term character actor. Richard appeared in the Academy Award Winning Best Picture, Argo for director Ben Affleck and starred as 'Bing Bong' in the hit Pixar Film, Inside Out. He played a memorable, heartbreaking role in Clint Eastwood's Hereafter. Richard was 'Uncle Arthur,' brother to Michael Stuhlbarg in the critically acclaimed A Serious Man written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. He worked a second time with the Coen brothers in Suburbicon, directed by George Clooney. Currently, Richard recurs in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building for Hulu.



Richard played the series regular role of 'Stan Yenko' in the highly rated CBS drama East New York. Richard recently accompanied John Mulaney on his live talk show for Netflix John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA as the show's announcer. Additionally, Richard played a juicy recurring role in Ryan Murphy's Netflix limited series The Watcher and can be seen in the popular Netflix feature The Out-Laws, opposite Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin. Additional film credits include a two time collaboration with Tom McCarthy in The Visitor and The Station Agent as well as roles in several other films including Tick, Tickâ€¦Boom, Obvious Child, 18 1/2, The Bellman, Auggie, The Magnificent Meyersons, Andover, The Independents, All We Had, The Lennon Report, and The Paper Store just to name a few, as well as voicing characters in A Bug's Life, Cars, and the television series, Summer Camp Island, fan favorite Big Mouth and American Dad!



Apart from his infamous roles on Spin City and Mad About You, Richard was also a series regular on the acclaimed HBO series Luck, as well as three seasons on Amazon's Red Oaks and a season of Brockmire opposite Hank Azaria. Richard had a six-episode arc on Everything's Gonna Be Okay for Freeform. He has also had recurring roles on Fox's Gotham, Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here, and has appeared numerous times on Young Sheldon, Curb Your Enthusiasm as â€˜Uncle Andy,' The Goldbergs as â€˜Formica Mike' and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In addition, he has guest starred on many, many shows.



Richard is a Drama Desk Award Winner and Tony Nominee for the Broadway hit, The Big Knife. On stage he has also starred in Guys and Dolls in London, the smash hit Broadway musical The Producers, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Candide, and Bounce, among others.



Richard started his career in Chicago with the Practical Theatre Company, founded by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall and Gary Kroeger.