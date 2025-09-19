HELLO, STAR Launches Opera Parallele Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Parallèle will launch the 2025-26 season with Hello, Star, a Hands-On Opera World Premiere from composer Carla Lucero and librettist Jarrod Lee, scheduled for three performances Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Creativity Theater, Children's Creativity Museum at Yerba Buena Gardens, 221 Fourth St. The family-friendly opera, based on Stephanie V. W. Lucianovic's critically acclaimed book, was co-commissioned by Opera Parallèle and The Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

The story of Hello, Star unfolds one evening as a young Black girl named Celeste, notices a bright light in the night sky, and learns its origin is a dying star. She pledges to keep it company — every night telling the star she is still there. As Celeste grows up, the star becomes her inspiration as she dreams of becoming an astronaut in order to be there to witness the star's final fade. The one-act opera celebrates curiosity, intergenerational connections and contributions of Black women to science.

The cast includes the company debut of Aniyjah Garrett (Young Celeste), along with OP veterans Christabel Nunoo (Adult Celeste), Aisha Campbell (Mother/Trainer), and Bradley Kynard (Big Star). The performances will include the participation of the USF University Choir, Rebecca P.N. Seeman director. Opera Parallèle Artistic Director Nicole Paiement will conduct the cast and chamber orchestra Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.; Rebecca P.N. Seeman will take the podium on Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. A pre-performance talk will be given at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

Renowned director and actor L. Peter Callender will direct and lead the creative team including Alia Brown* (costume and hair & makeup designer), Kevin Myrick (lighting designer), Ramiro Segura* (projection designer), Giulio Cesare Perrone* (scenic designer), and Dianne Harrison* (props artisan).

Directing the new opera, L. Peter Callender said, “What drives my vision for 'Hello, Star' is the chance to show young audiences that scientific curiosity and artistic expression spring from the same source—pure wonder. When I think about trailblazers like Dr. Mae Jemison, who became the first Black woman astronaut, and Dr. Katherine Johnson, whose mathematical genius made the moon landing possible, and Stephanie D. Wilson, who proved through multiple shuttle missions that space welcomes determined dreamers. This opera is my love letter to every child who has ever looked up at the night sky and wondered 'what if?'—and my commitment to ensuring they see themselves among the stars.”

Opera Parallèle will be artists in residence at the innovative and bold San Francisco arts organization 836M, creating a partnership that in addition to providing space for music and staging rehearsals, will offer a series of behind-the-scenes events inviting the public to participate in the new opera's development.

Four public engagements at 836M (836 Montgomery Street) have been set beginning Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. with a Creators Conversation & Residency Launch Reception featuring composer Carla Lucero, librettist Jarrod Lee (joining virtually), author Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic in a discussion moderated by Opera Parallele's Nicole Paiement. Other events include a choral singing workshop on Sept 27 at 2 p.m., Oh, Let Us Shine: Choral Singing for Wellness and Wonder; an Open Rehearsal for younger audiences on Oct. 11 at 2.30 p.m., and a Happy Hour & Open Rehearsal for adults on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. All events are free of charge; advance registration is recommended at www.836M.org

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.