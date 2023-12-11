Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

HAIRSPRAY To Play Limited Engagement At BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre, April 16-21, 2024

Tickets for this new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will go on-sale on Wednesday, December 13.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, announced today that HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, will play a limited engagement at BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre (1192 Market St., San Francisco) from April 16 to 21, 2024. Tickets for this new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will go on-sale on Wednesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit broadwaysf.com. Learn more about the new touring production at www.hairspraytour.com.

In the first two seasons of touring, HAIRSPRAY played in 118 cities, reaching 44 states and the District of Columbia. More than 886,000 audience members have experienced the “must-see production” (Spectrum News 1 Milwaukee) that is “as buoyant as its bouffants” (Boston Globe), full of “humor, heart and unstoppable energy” (Minneapolis Star-Tribune) and quite simply, “Marvelous — and nearly miraculous” (Omaha World-Herald).

“It's a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and HAIRSPRAY is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score!” shared Director Jack O'Brien.
 
Choreographer Jerry Mitchell added, “HAIRSPRAY has always been about all of us dancing together! I am thrilled to welcome this NEW company of amazing #FULLOUT talents to lead the way as we dance across America with a message of inclusion and hope because ‘You really Can't Stop the Beat!'”
 
HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the '60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can't Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).
 
Additional creative team for HAIRSPRAY includes Tour Director Matt Lenz, Tour Choreographer Robbie Roby, Set Designer David Rockwell, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Tour Lighting Designer Paul Miller, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, Hair and Wig Designers Paul Huntley and Bernie Ardia, Sound Designer Shannon Slaton, Music Supervisor Keith Thompson, and Casting by Prather Productions.
 
This new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. HAIRSPRAY is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. It features a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan. HAIRSPRAY features an original score by Academy Award-nominated Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
 
HAIRSPRAY premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. The show was a smash hit when it transferred to Broadway, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002, until January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd longest running show in Broadway history.


Recommended For You