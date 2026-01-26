Greg Osby, Trio Grande and More Set for SFJAZZ February 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

February 2026 will bring an exciting month of concerts that span jazz, blues, soul, and beyond to the SFJazz in celebration of Black History Month. Tickets for all performances are on sale now.



*** FEBRUARY 1, 2026 ***



GREG OSBY

Sunday, February 1, 6 PM & 7:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

Greg Osby is a trailblazing American saxophonist, composer, and producer, renowned for his adventurous spirit and profound impact on contemporary jazz. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1960, Osby began his professional music career in 1975, following intensive studies on clarinet, flute, and alto saxophone. After attending Howard University and Berklee College of Music, he moved to New York in the early 1980s, quickly establishing himself alongside jazz luminaries like Herbie Hancock, Dizzy Gillespie, and Jack DeJohnette. Osby is a founding member of the influential M-BASE Collective, which helped redefine modern jazz with its emphasis on complex rhythms and innovative structures.

MICHAEL LEAGUE, CORY HENRY, NATHANIEL TOWNSLEY

Sunday, February 1, 7 PM

Miner Auditorium

The final night of Michael League's residency is devoted to a true power trio including keyboardist Cory Henry and drummer Nathaniel Townsley. Henry's collaborative history with League goes back over fifteen years when he was a member of Snarky Puppy, appearing on the 2011 release GroundUP through 2016's Culcha Vulcha. The organist has established himself as a major name in jazz, releasing a series of hard-grooving sessions. Nathaniel Townsley is one of the finest drummers on the scene, whose résumé includes Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey, Richard Bona, and Alejandro Sanz.

*** FEBRUARY 11–15, 2026 ***

TRIO GRANDE

Wednesday, February 11, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Miner Auditorium

Featuring an all-star lineup of guitarist Gilad Hekselman, saxophonist and keyboardist Will Vinson, and drummer and bassist Nate Wood, the modern jazz supergroup Trio Grande brings the razor-sharp interplay and masterful musicality as heard on their 2023 Whirlwind Recordings release Urban Myth.

Winner of multiple awards including the 2005 Montreux International Guitar Competition, Gilad Hekselman is among the finest guitarists on the scene, active as both a bandleader and collaborator with Chris Potter, Esperanza Spalding, and Fred Hersch.

London-born saxophonist Will Vinson is an in-demand instrumentalist who has released 10 albums as a leader and worked with artists including Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Miguel Zenón, and Marcus Gilmore.

Best known as a member of the fusion juggernaut Kneebody, Nate Wood is a virtuoso drummer whose résumé includes mind-bending performances with Tigran Hamasyan, Louis Cole, and Donny McCaslin. A gifted bassist as well, Wood plays both instruments simultaneously with Trio Grande and Kneebody, and as a solo artist with his fOUR project, in which he also sings and plays keyboards.

The trio's self-titled 2020 debut release with original drummer Antonio Sánchez was a powerful statement of collective chemistry, and 2023's Urban Myth is an evolutionary step in their approach with Nate Wood adding his truly remarkable dynamism to the mix.

JOSS STONE

Wednesday, February 11, 7:30 PM

Thursday, February 12, 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 14, 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 15, 7 PM

Miner Auditorium

English soul star Joss Stone, who's been in the spotlight since winning the BBC Television talent show Star for a Night at 13, makes her SFJAZZ debut in the midst of her latest reinvention. A creative force on the international soul scene since her multi-platinum debut album and its chart-topping follow-up, 2004's Mind Body & Soul, Stone has been in constant motion ever since.

She made her Hollywood debut in the 2006 fantasy adventure Eragon, but is better remembered for portraying Anne of Cleves in the Showtime series The Tudors. Her stylistically encompassing foray into reggae and hip hop, 2015's Water For Your Soul, topped the reggae charts, but her most ambitious undertaking of the decade was her literal Total World Tour, a five-year endeavor that brought her to every country on the globe (except for her final stop, Iran, which deported her before she could perform).

With the advent of the pandemic, she launched the podcast A Cuppa Happy, featuring her conversations with an array of thinkers and experts on the elusive nature of contentment. Stone continues to explore new musical directions, while her sound remains grounded in her love of Aretha Franklin, Mavis Staples, Gladys Knight and the other Black women artists who defined 20th century soul music. Her latest release is the 2024 live concert recording 20 Years of Soul: Live in Concert.

TYREEK MCDOLE QUINTET

Thursday, February 12, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Friday, February 13, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

Winner of the 2023 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, Florida-reared vocalist Tyreek McDole returns to the Joe Henderson Lab with his quintet following his masterful San Francisco Jazz Festival performance. With his rich baritone and a mastery of the Great American Songbook, McDole has earned his reputation as “a standout in the next generation of great jazz singers” (WBGO).

A prodigiously gifted artist from an early age, McDole won the Outstanding Vocalist Award from the 2018 Essentially Ellington Competition at Lincoln Center and 1st place in the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2023, ranking him among the competition's previous winners including the standout artists Samara Joy (2019) and Jazzmeia Horn (2013).

The Florida native has shared the stage with the likes of Rodney Whitaker, Theo Croker, and Gary Bartz.

His 2025 debut release for Artworks Records, Open Up Your Senses, features bold interpretations over its thirteen tracks ranging from a romantic approach to the 1933 Jerry Levinson standard “Under a Blanket of Blue” to an adventurous take on Pharoah Sanders' “The Creator Has a Master Plan,” signaling McDole's commitment to both jazz tradition and innovation. With his new release and growing international acclaim, Tyreek McDole is poised to shape the future of vocal jazz.

NEW YORK VOICES

Friday, February 13, 8 PM

Herbst Theatre

For over three decades, New York Voices has stood at the pinnacle of jazz vocal artistry, blending intricate harmonies, improvisational brilliance, and genre-spanning versatility over their ten acclaimed albums. Formed in 1987, the GRAMMY-winning quartet—Kim Nazarian, Darmon Meader, Lauren Kinhan, and Peter Eldridge—has enchanted audiences worldwide, collaborating with jazz legends like the Count Basie Orchestra, Paquito D'Rivera, and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band. Their performances, celebrated for both technical mastery and emotional depth, have graced iconic venues from Carnegie Hall to the North Sea Jazz Festival.

In 2025, New York Voices embarks on their much-anticipated final tour, The Grand Finale, marking the end of an era in vocal jazz. This farewell journey is not just a series of concerts; it is a celebration of the group's enduring legacy and a heartfelt thank you to generations of fans. Audiences can expect a retrospective of their illustrious career, featuring jazz standards, big band classics, and more. As they take their final bows in cities across the globe, New York Voices' Grand Finale promises to be a poignant, unforgettable tribute to the art of vocal jazz and the indelible mark they leave on music history.

HALIE LOREN

Saturday, February 14, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Sunday, February 15, 6 PM & 7:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

Using the college town of Eugene, Oregon as her base of operations, vocalist Halie Loren has built an international career as a multilingual jazz singer/songwriter with a repertoire that encompasses material in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese and Korean.

For her SFJAZZ reprise, the Alaskan-raised vocalist delves into the material that makes up her latest Justin Time Records release, Dreams Lost and Found.

Loren first gained widespread attention with her 2008 debut album They Oughta Write a Song, which won best vocal jazz album of the year in Nashville's Just Plain Folks Awards. Since then, she's released ten albums and earned numerous awards as a recording artist and songwriter with a particularly devoted fanbase in Japan. Her original song “Thirsty” won the 2011 Independent Music Award for best jazz song of the year, and her 2012 release Heart First was honored by Japan's Jazz Critique magazine as the best vocal jazz album of the year.

Dreams Lost and Found represents a new level in Loren's evolution as an artist, one that explores themes of longing, seeking, and seeing with new eyes.

*** FEBRUARY 19–22, 2026 ***

DELFEAYO MARSALIS

Thursday, February 19, 4:30 PM – Open Soundcheck

Thursday, February 19, 7:30 PM

Miner Auditorium

No one celebrates Mardi Gras like Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra! As the third musical sibling in the contemporary jazz scene's first family, the trombonist, arranger, bandleader, and 2011 NEA Jazz Master has found his calling as a champion of the music and culture of the Marsalis clan's hometown, New Orleans.

NEW JAZZ UNDERGROUND

Thursday, February 19, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Friday, February 20, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

A trio of brilliant young Floridians transplanted to NYC, New Jazz Underground is forging an expansive 21st century sound steeped in post-bop idioms, hip-hop, house, Afrobeat and Afro-Cuban rhythms.

The group has found an avid audience online, where its YouTube videos regularly garner hundreds of thousands of views. Critics are also hailing the band, which won the 2023 DCJazzPrix, the DC Jazz Festival's annual international band competition.

The twentysomething triumvirate features powerhouse Miami-reared Abdias Armenteros on tenor and soprano sax, the youngest member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Bassist Sebastian Rios, also a Miami native, is a 2024 ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award Winner. And Jacksonville-raised drummer TJ Reddick has quickly become a standout on a scene brimming with stellar young traps players, working constantly in top New York clubs.

After meeting as students at Juilliard, the trio began playing in New York City parks during lockdown in 2020. Word spread via their YouTube channel, where ambitious original works like “Harlem to Havana,” “cook/swing/work/relax” and their tribute to the late rapper “MF Doom Suite” captured the NJU's reverence for tradition and commitment to forging a highly personal sound.

DIANNE REEVES

Friday, February 20, 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 21, 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 22, 7 PM

Miner Auditorium

“The most admired jazz diva since the heyday of Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday” (NY Times), five-time GRAMMY winner and 2018 NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves is jazz's greatest living vocalist — an artist who embodies the music's enduring values of elegance, class, and improvisational poise. Her string of GRAMMYs includes an unprecedented three consecutive Best Jazz Vocal Performance awards and another for her contributions to the soundtrack of George Clooney's film Good Night and Good Luck.

She's a performer with a gift for imbuing any performance space with the intimacy of a living room, and SFJAZZ audiences were treated to the breadth of her artistry during her stint as Resident Artistic Director in the 2018–19 and 2019–20 Seasons.

Reeves received the country's highest honor for jazz musicians in 2018 with her recognition as a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts, and she performed as part of SFJAZZ Executive Artistic Director Terence Blanchard's score for Gina Prince-Blythewood's 2022 film The Woman King starring Viola Davis.

Whether putting a personal stamp on lilting Brazilian standards, exploring contemporary fare by Ani DiFranco and Stevie Nicks, interpreting American Songbook classics by Gershwin, Porter, and Berlin, or breathing fresh life into holiday chestnuts, Dianne Reeves always gets to the heart of a song.

FAMILY MATINEE WITH OAKLAND INTERFAITH GOSPEL CHOIR

Saturday, February 21, 11 AM

Miner Auditorium

Under the direction of founding Artistic Director Terrance Kelly, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir returns to SFJAZZ to present a captivating musical revue in celebration of Black History Month. From heartfelt Negro spirituals performed with an authenticity not often found outside of the South, to energetic and upbeat contemporary gospel, the show also offers historical context for each piece throughout and is sure to uplift and inspire audiences of all ages.

INTRO TO MUSIC PRODUCTION

Saturday, February 21, 11 AM

Joe Henderson Lab

In this introductory course at the SFJAZZ Center, students will get an overview into the latest in recording equipment, microphones and home studio setup, as well as a hands-on intro to audio and MIDI editing and the basics of mixing and working with audio effects. Jef will also give an in-depth comparison of the most popular recording production software including Garage Band, Logic, and Ableton Live. This is an excellent introduction to digital music production with acclaimed musician, producer, and DJ Jef Stott.

OSCAR PEÑAS QUARTET

Saturday, February 21, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

Barcelona-born guitarist, arranger, and composer Oscar Peñas will make his highly anticipated return to SFJAZZ for the third time, building on the excitement of Peñas' debut in 2022 with his quartet and his well-received trio performance in 2024. As a distinguished recipient of the New York State Council of the Arts (NYSCA) for his composition, Oscar is crafting a new suite titled Remote Hoods, showcasing his creative music writing, premiering in Fall 2026.

Before establishing himself in New York City a decade ago, Peñas was already a revered figure in the international jazz community. Since his arrival, he has flourished; his music is enriched by influences from classical, jazz, and various other genres, creating an enthralling tapestry of intricate improvisation and organic compositions. Oscar Peñas' unique voice reflects his original creativity and his collaboration with jazz legends like Mike Stern, Greg Leisz, Ron Carter, Paquito D'Rivera, Uri Caine, Gil Goldstein, and Esperanza Spalding.

In 2026, SFJAZZ audiences will have the opportunity to experience Oscar Peñas' exceptional artistry live again. Don't miss the chance to witness the brilliance of Oscar Peñas—an artist who continues to push the boundaries of jazz.

LISA MEZZACAPPA FIVE(ISH)

Sunday, February 22, 6 PM & 7:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

“One of the most imaginative figures on the Bay Area creative jazz scene” (Mercury News), bassist and composer Lisa Mezzacappa performs with her Five(ish) ensemble devoted to her adventurous original material.

For over two decades, Mezzacappa has been a driving force in experimental and improvised music, leading projects that span ethereal chamber works, electro-acoustic compositions, avant-garde jazz, and interdisciplinary collaborations with film, dance, and visual art. Her music is deeply informed by a spirit of curiosity, often drawing inspiration from literature, science, and history—such as her acclaimed projects avantNoir, informed by the potboiler crime novels of Paul Auster and Dashiell Hammett, and Cosmicomics, devoted to author Italo Calvino's late 60s works of short fiction.

With Five(ish), Mezzacappa brings together five improvisers—sometimes more, sometimes less—in a flexible format that encourages spontaneous musical dialogue and creative risk-taking, reflecting Mezzacappa's commitment to collaboration and exploration. Featuring a superb lineup of improvisors including saxophonist Aaron Bennett, oboist Kyle Bruckmann, vibraphonist Mark Clifford, pianist Brett Carson, and longtime Mezzacappa collaborator Jordan Glenn on drums, the ensemble's performances are marked by intricate interplay, unexpected textures, and a sense of joyful experimentation, embodying the leader's belief that music thrives when boundaries are blurred and genres are reimagined.

GREGORY PORTER

Sunday, February 22, 8 PM

Davies Symphony Hall

A two-time GRAMMY-winner and seven-time nominee, Gregory Porter is unquestionably jazz's most celebrated male vocalist, “a jazz singer of thrilling presence, a booming baritone with a gift for earthy refinement and soaring uplift” (The New York Times).

He returns to Davies Symphony Hall with music from his outstanding career and new material from his upcoming album.

After the success of his 2010 debut Water and follow-up Be Good, Porter broke through to mainstream stardom with his Blue Note debut Liquid Spirit, winning the 2013 GRAMMY for Best Jazz Vocal Album. He repeated the GRAMMY and chart success of Liquid Spirit with 2016's Take Me to the Alley, and he received further nominations for his 2017 tribute to Nat “King” Cole, Nat “King” Cole & Me, as well as 2020's All Rise—both on the Blue Note label.

Raised in the hardscrabble city of Bakersfield, the budding vocalist grew up with seven siblings who all sang and worked in their mother's skid row mission and felt the spirit by way of the rollicking tent revivals they were exposed to. Porter brings the same soul-stirring authority to jazz settings, revealing powerful truths with heart and grace.

*** FEBRUARY 23-28, 2026 ***



SFJAM: FREE COMMUNITY JAM SESSION

Sunday, February 22, 8 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

These monthly open jam sessions provide a space for all Bay Area musicians to come together and perform in an inclusive, multigenerational setting. Each session features a musical director and curated repertoire. We invite musicians of all levels and ages to sign up, and each session is free and open to the public — no reservations or tickets needed to attend!

MADELEINE PEYROUX

Tuesday, February 24, 7:30 PM – Sold out!

Wednesday, February 25, 7:30 PM

The beloved Georgia-born, Paris-raised jazz vocalist and songwriter Madeleine Peyroux returns for her first SFJAZZ appearances in fifteen years, taking the Miner Auditorium stage with songs from her newest Just One Recording album, Let's Walk.

In 1996, the then-23-year-old singer and acoustic guitarist released her strange and beautiful album Dreamland, which surrounded her voice—an evocative instrument that seemingly channels another era—with some of jazz's leading improvisers. Her ramshackle repertoire ranged from Bessie Smith blues to Edith Piaf chanson, with some Patsy Cline twang, Fats Waller sass, and bluesy originals thrown into the mix. Dreamland ended up selling nearly a quarter million copies, a shocking feat for a jazz session, and boosting her profile to that of a major star whose music freely crosses boundaries of genre and audience.

Over the subsequent years, Peyroux has gone from strength to strength, recording eight increasingly accomplished albums mixing dreamlike originals with carefully chosen covers, accompanied by collaborators Larry Klein, k.d. lang, Walter Becker, Meshell Ndegeocello, Marc Ribot, and Allen Toussaint.

With each subsequent release, Peyroux has displayed a deepening mastery and maturity as a songwriter, delivering deeply emotional songs that offer a glimpse into her mysterious, timeless world.

CLEO REED

Wednesday, February 25, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

Lauded as one of Pitchfork's 21 Breakout Artists to Watch, Brooklyn-based singer and songwriter Cleo Reed debuts at SFJAZZ as part of the 2026 Noise Pop Festival with music from their 2025 album Cuntry — an assured mix of R&B and folk music that Pitchfork calls “a proud and emphatically Black update on the American folk tradition.”

Born Ella Moore, Reed is a gifted New York-reared polymath who took the professional name “Cleo” in tribute to their great-grandmother.

A founding member of the dream punk band Pretty Sick and a Berklee College of Music alumnus, Reed made an impact with their debut single “Vulnerable/Change My Mind” and issued their full-length album Root Cause in 2023.

Reed is a recipient of the 2022 NYC Women's Fund for Media Music and Theatre and is a 2023 OneBeat Fellow who collaborated with Jon Batiste on his American Symphony at Carnegie Hall.

Of Cuntry, Reed says: “This album is very current, and I don't think there's any other time that I could've written it. It is a folk rap album, that tells stories of American labor, empirical agenda, and intends to hold space for the working class to understand the ways in which we have been exploited or have participated in the exploitation of others. It also deals with the body, particularly the Black Femme Body.”

SML

Thursday, February 26, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Friday, February 27, 7 PM & 8:30 PM – Sold out!

Joe Henderson Lab

An ingenious blend of electronics and improvisation, SML make “strikingly original and wildly evocative art-fusion” (SPIN). With a lineup known for work with Jeff Parker, Makaya McCraven, and Meshell Ndegeocello, their 2024 debut made Pitchfork's list of Most Anticipated Albums of Summer, and they bring their singular approach and masterful interplay to this appearance on the heels of their 2025 San Francisco Jazz Festival performance.

This quintet—featuring bassist Anna Butterss, synthesist Jeremiah Chiu, saxophonist Josh Johnson, percussionist Booker Stardrum, and guitarist Gregory Uhlmann—embodies the spirit of creative risk-taking and collaboration that defined their former home base, the now-shuttered ETA (Enfield Tennis Academy) club in L.A.'s Highland Park neighborhood.

Johnson, Chiu, and Uhlmann are all transplants from Chicago's explosively innovative jazz scene, and SML represents a decidedly West Coast take on the free blend of genres, technology, and experimentation that has flourished in the Windy City.

SML's debut album, Small Medium Large, captures the group's live-wire energy, blending extended improvisation with cutting-edge studio production. Recorded over two packed nights at ETA and later sculpted through digital editing and sampling, the album is a thrilling testament to the possibilities of modern jazz.

CHUCHO VALDÉS ROYAL QUARTET

Thursday, February 26, 7:30 PM

Friday, February 27, 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 28, 7:30 PM

Miner Auditorium

The most influential figure in modern Afro-Cuban jazz for more than half a century, virtuoso pianist, composer and arranger Chucho Valdés celebrates 60 years of musical alchemy with the SFJAZZ premiere of his Royal Quartet project.

The son of Cuban pianist Bebo Valdés, the winner of seven GRAMMYs and six Latin GRAMMY Awards joined Armando Romeu's celebrated Cuban Orchestra of Modern Music in 1967, a time when the communist government still considered American jazz anti-revolutionary. He was already recognized as the most formidable pianist of his generation when he launched Irakere in 1973 with a phenomenal cast that included saxophonist Paquito D'Rivera and trumpeter Arturo Sandoval.

Over the ensuing years, Valdés has concentrated on his career as a solo artist, recording 25 albums and co-writing the landmark 2018 book Decoding Afro-Cuban Jazz in collaboration with SFJAZZ Director of Education Rebeca Mauleón.

Valdés's Royal Quartet brings together a masterful lineup of Cuban-born instrumentalists including bassist José Armando Gola, known for his lengthy collaboration with Gonzalo Rubalcaba, the ambidextrous marvel Horacio “El Negro” Hernández on drums, and percussionist Roberto Jr. Vizcaino, son of longtime Valdés associate Roberto Vizcaino.

The band's GRAMMY-nominated debut, Cuba & Beyond, is packed with a collection of the leader's fiery compositions as well as inventive takes on the work of Chick Corea and Pedro Junco.

HUGO DE LA LUNE

Saturday, February 28, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Joe Henderson Lab

Hugo de la Lune is a singular force in contemporary music, renowned for their mesmerizing blend of genres and deeply evocative artistry. As a Black and queer artist, Hugo's work radiates authenticity and emotional depth, inviting listeners into a world where identity, mythology, and the human condition are explored with fearless vulnerability. Their self-coined style, Transylvanian Afrosoul, is distinguished by haunting vocal tones and lush, rhythmic instrumentals that conjure both longing and hope, creating a soundscape that is as mysterious as it is soulful.

Hugo's recent third EP, Act III, released in March 2024, marked a significant milestone, receiving radio premieres and broadening their audience. Tracks like “Bouda” showcase Hugo's ability to intertwine mythology and self-actualization, using music as a medium for storytelling and empowerment. Now, Hugo is channeling momentum into their first full-length album, slated for release in early 2025, with an ambitious tour planned to bring their transformative performances to audiences nationwide.

Through their innovative sound and powerful presence, Hugo de la Lune stands as a beacon for those seeking music that transcends convention, offering a tapestry of sound and meaning that resonates long after the final note.