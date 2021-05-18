GAY AS THEY SAY: AN EVENING WITH MARK NADLER to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
May. 18, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros will present Mark Nadler in GAY AS THEY SAY, a world premiere production to be presented May 21-23, 2021.

www.TheRhino.org

SYNOPSIS:

Did you ever listen to a song written by one of the greats and hear a phrase that made you say, "Did I just hear what I think I heard?" In this fun and tuneful show, Mark Nadler explores the theory that Cole Porter, Noël Coward, Larry Hart and Billy Strayhorn meant what you think they meant when they wrote provocative, gay-sounding phrases in their lyrics.

Shows are streamed. Tickets are sliding scale (Free - $50 and available at www.TheRhino.org.

DETAILS:

Limited Engagement - 3 Performances Only.

Opening Night: Friday, May 21 at 8:00 pm (On-Line

Reception to follow)

Performances: Saturday, May 22 at 8:00 pm and Sunday,

May 23 @ 3:00 pm

Live talkback with Mark Nadler after each performance.

A Streaming Presentation

GAY AS THEY SAY is performed by Mark Nadler

Tech Credits: Lawrence Dillon (Titles and Video Coordinator), Dominic Meiman (Camera), Craig Souza (Stage Manager)

Performance Dates: May 21-23, 2021 Opening Night: May 21, 2021 8pm

Individual performance dates are:

Friday, May 21, 8pm (Opening Night)
Saturday, May 22, 8pm
Sunday, May 23, 3pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/486854082345218


