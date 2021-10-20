Frameline Announces Fall Showcase, November 11–12

Today, Frameline announced that it will welcome audiences back to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre with Frameline Fall Showcase being held on November 11 and 12, 2021.

This two-day event will feature four in-person screenings, including the San Francisco Bay Area premiere of "Mayor Pete"; the 4K restoration of the 1971 classic, "Tricia's Wedding"; the Grindr-produced scripted series, "Bridesman"; and the French drama and Cannes Film Festival favorite, "Paris, 13th District." Tickets ($16 per screening) are on-sale now by visiting www.frameline.org.

"We are delighted to welcome movie lovers from around the San Francisco Bay Area back to the glorious, familiar setting of the Castro Theatre to celebrate togetherness and the best in LGBTQ+ cinema," says Frameline Executive Director James Woolley . "Frameline's Fall Showcase will give audiences a taste of the full in-person festival we have planned for Frameline46 in 2022."

"The Frameline Fall Showcase is an exciting snapshot of the full Frameline Festival experience already in the works for 2022," adds Frameline Director of Programming Allegra Madsen. "The first evening of the showcase are glimpses of different types of queer political participation, both inside and outside our nation's power structures. The second evening is a look at the fluidity of sex, sexuality and shifting modern relationships norms. At times, both evenings are hilarious, poignant, sexy and, at all times, representative of the best in queer cinema."

TRICIA'S WEDDING

NOVEMBER 11 AT 6 P.M.

Immediately following the screening, musician-actor-drag performer extraordinaire, Birdie-Bob Watt, will emulate the Cockettes with a number composed for their shows in the 1970s, embodying their provocative, and often subversive repertoire.

In a brand new 4K restoration funded by Frameline and the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project, Tricia's Wedding is the world-famous Cockettes' irreverent reenactment of First Daughter Tricia Nixon's nuptials to Edward Cox on June 11, 1971. Television correspondent Hurtme O. Hurtme covers the affair and interviews the star-studded guests, including Queen Elizabeth, Jacqueline Onassis, Barbra Streisand , the pope, Elizabeth Taylor , Coretta King (as played by disco superstar Sylvester), and frisky lovers Prince Charles and Mick Jagger . But when Eartha Kitt spikes the punch with LSD at the reception, all hell breaks loose. Filmed to premiere on the same night as the televised wedding, Tricia's Wedding is a landmark of queer cinema and San Francisco LGBTQ+ history. This wild political satire even held a secret screening to Nixon's top aides in a hidden bomb shelter at The White House.

MAYOR PETE

NOVEMBER 11 AT 7:45 P.M.

A riveting documentary from Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jesse Moss (Boys State), Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Pete Buttigieg's campaign to be the youngest President of the United States, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband Chasten, and their ambitious team. From the earliest days of the campaign to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond, this film reveals what really goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land-and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its center. Recently appointed U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Buttigieg serves as the first openly LGBTQ+ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in U.S. history. Mayor Pete not only showcases the political strides made by Buttigieg, a former military officer who served in Afghanistan, but also how far LGBTQ+ rights have come in the decade following the recall of Don't Ask, Don't Tell. Join us for this special Veterans Day screening in the Castro, home of California's LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.



BRIDESMAN

NOVEMBER 12 AT 6 P.M.

In an even gayer variation on My Best Friend's Wedding, actor and comedian Jimmy Fowlie (The Other Two) hilariously assumes the Julia Roberts role as Terry, a shamelessly self-absorbed twink on a mission to sabotage his childhood best friend Judith's (Sydnee Washington) wedding by seducing the groom -which is no big deal anyway since marriage is a sham and monogamy is a lie, right? Over the course of a weekend full of minor meltdowns, Titanic-themed bachelorette parties, and afternoon quickies with Uber drivers, Terry tries to keep Judith's other BFF Muriel (Shannon DeVido)-not to mention the fussy wedding planners and the rest of the neurotic bridal party-from spoiling his plans. Is Terry struggling to let his "forever partner" Judith go, or is his thirst for her hunky fiancé too much to contain? Can't it be both? With sassy one-liners and celebrity name-drops coming at you at lightning speed, Bridesman marks the first scripted series produced by Grindr, with all six episodes screening here in full.



PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT



NOVEMBER 12 AT 7:45 P.M.

In one of the queer highlights at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Oscar-nominated director Jacques Audiard (A Prophet) teams up with co-writers Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Léa Mysius (Ava) for this stylish mosaic about the erotic and romantic entanglements of a diverse, sexually fluid quartet of Parisians whose lives intersect in the city's 13th arrondissement. Just as quickly as handsome, Black teacher Camille (Makita Samba) moves in with Emilie (Lucie Zhang), the new roommates hook up, complicating the dynamics of their living space. Meanwhile, on a fateful night out, Nora (Noémie Merlant, also of Portrait of a Lady on Fire fame) is repeatedly mistaken for a kinky camgirl named Amber Sweet (Jehnny Beth, of the band Savages), which sparks a desire to connect with her online doppelgänger. Adapted from a trio of stories by frequent New Yorker illustrator Adrian Tomine, Paris, 13th District captures romance in the 21st century with both a fresh, vibrant energy and a timeless spirit.

All ticketholders must be fully vaccinated with valid ID. To enter the Castro Theatre, please bring a photo ID and proof of vaccination (either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record). Masks are required for all ticketholders and must be worn at all times.