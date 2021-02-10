Frameline Announces Allegra Madsen As New Director Of Programming

Following an extensive national and global search, Frameline-the world's longest-running and largest showcase of queer cinema-announced the appointment of Allegra Madsen as the organization's new Director of Programming.

In this role, Madsen will oversee the curatorial vision and execution of Frameline's signature San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, as well as direct the implementation and programming of all non-festival programs and projects.

Allegra is originally from the Great Dismal Swamp on the coast of Southern Virginia. In search of lands less dreary, she moved to California and attended the California College of Art where she received her M.A. in Curatorial Practice. Her interests in art, cultural production, and public programming have been centered on building a platform for cultural activity that promotes deep community investment and active cultural participation. Film has played a critical role in achieving this mission. She has programmed the PROXY Outdoor Film Festivals and created the Black Light Cinema screening series in Bayview Hunters Point with the goal of providing a platform for the voice of San Francisco's last Black community. Throughout her career, she has been devoted to working in and with diverse communities to develop programs that are accessible, inclusive, and promote critical cultural dialogue.

"I am thrilled to welcome Allegra Madsen as our new Director of Programming," said Frameline Executive Director James Woolley . "She arrives at Frameline with extensive experience in arts and film programming, and has recently been curating one of the most-loved venues in the Bay Area. Allegra's vision for Frameline, and her passion for the audience experience, makes her the perfect person to take Frameline's programming to new heights. We look forward to making the 2021 festival bigger and brighter than ever."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am so pleased to welcome Allegra to Frameline," adds Frameline Board President Nadir Joshua. "Her proven history in arts programming and her passion and enthusiasm for ensuring inclusivity and accessibility will be a valuable asset to our community."

Said Madsen: "I am honored and excited to be a part of Frameline, whose mission I am deeply invested in, to celebrate queer cinema and to be a part of an organization that aims to shape the world through storytelling and shared experiences."