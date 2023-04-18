FUNNY GIRL, MJ & More Set for BroadwaySF 2023â€“2024 Season

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, has announced six Broadway musicals coming to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres as part of the 2023-2024 season. Productions include the pre-Broadway revival of The Wiz, the first revival of that musical in 40 years; the smash Broadway hit, MJ, the hit musical sensation that explores the creative mind and collaborative spirit of the legendary artist, Michael Jackson; the dazzling Broadway revival of Funny Girl, featuring Jule Styne's iconic score; Marianne Elliot's Tony AwardÂ®-winning inspired take on Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company; Mrs. Doubtfire, the musical hit about everybody's favorite Nanny from San Francisco; and The Girl From the North Country, the musical that uses Bob Dylan's vast catalog to tell a story deeply rooted in America.

In addition, BroadwaySF announces the return of Disney's THE LION KING, the landmark Tony Award-winning Best Musical, as a special engagement, playing the Orpheum Theatre November 22 - December 30. 2023-2024 Members get immediate first access to purchase tickets once they renew their membership or become a new Member.

"We are thrilled to bring a dynamic season of Broadway musicals to the Bay Area over the next year. San Francisco audiences are some of the best to be found anywhere and we know that, with this line-up, there will be something for everyone to discover, to be moved by, and to be entertained," stated BroadwaySF Managing Director Rainier Koeners.

In addition to presenting first-run national tours direct from Broadway, BroadwaySF will also continue to present the finest touring entertainment, including other Broadway shows, touring acts, live music, lectures and other world-class arts events.



THE WIZ

Golden Gate Theatre

January 16 - February 11, 2024

MJ

Orpheum Theatre

January 30 - February 25, 2024

FUNNY GIRL

Orpheum Theatre

April 30 - May 26, 2024

COMPANY

Orpheum Theatre

June 5 - 29, 2024

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Orpheum Theatre

July 2 - 28, 2024

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Golden Gate Theatre

July 30 - August 18, 2024

Special Engagement

Disney's THE LION KING

Orpheum Theatre

November 22 - December 30, 2023

2023-24 Season

The Wiz

Producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland, and Ambassador Theatre Group presents an all-new production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz, adapted from "The Wizard of Oz" by L. Frank Baum. The highly anticipated Broadway revival of The Wiz returns "home" to stages across America in an all-new Pre-Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway-from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as "Ease on Down the Road," which became the show's break-out single, and the bona fide classic "Home" in this spectacular revival.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce's "Single Ladies"), Amber Ruffin (additional material), and Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements) conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.

A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. So everybody rejoice! An all-new 21st-Century WIZ is sliding into the Golden Gate City.

MJ

THE HIT MUSICAL SENSATION THAT EXPLORES THE CREATIVE MIND AND COLLABORATIVE SPIRIT OF THE LEGENDARY ARTIST, MICHAEL JACKSON.

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to the Orpheum Theatre as MJ, the multi Tony AwardÂ®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony AwardÂ®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe. The creative team will also feature Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb

Funny Girl

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN!

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!



The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People." This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage.

Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Company

PHONE RINGS, DOOR CHIMES, IN COMES COMPANY.

Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.

COMPANY features Sondheim's award-winning songs "You Could Drive a Person Crazy", "The Ladies Who Lunch", "Side by Side by Side" and the iconic "Being Alive". Let's all drink to that!

Mrs. Doubtfire

A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ABOUT THE THINGS WE DO TO STAY TOGETHER.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to San Francisco in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical. Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a team of award-winning artists, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, (the Tony AwardÂ®-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O'Farrell), direction by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Girl From the North Country



Written and directed by celebrated playwrightâ€¯Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs ofâ€¯Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone."

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this 'profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

Special Engagement. Members get first access.

Disney's THE LION KING

November 22 - December 30, 2023

Orpheum Theatre

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Orpheum Theatre!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.