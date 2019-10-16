Enter the Friday Forty for $40 Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in San Francisco

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has arrived in San Francisco, and you can get exclusive $40 tickets by entering the Friday Forty, only on TodayTix.

Every week, TodayTix will release exclusive tickets for some of the very best seats in the theater for $40 ($20 per part). Enter any time between Monday at 12AM PT and Friday at 1PM PT each week. Every Friday, winners will be notified between 1PM PT and 5PM PT to find out if they've won tickets to the performances the following week.

To ensure that as many people as possible have the chance to access these low-price tickets, they are exclusively available via the official website, TodayTix.com or the TodayTix app. You can't purchase these tickets in person at the Curran Theater or anywhere else.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" begins preview performances on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 and the official opening is Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Curran Theater (445 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102).





