Ensemble For These Times Calls For Scores For PIANO FOUR-HANDS

Award-winning SF contemporary chamber group Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) its holding its first-ever Call for Scores for music for piano four-hands. Chosen works will be performed by E4TT emerita pianist Dale Tsang in a recital at the Berkeley Piano Club on March 1, 2026; Tsang's performance partner will be announced in August 2025 as part of E4TT's 2025/26 season announcement.

Scores for works for acoustic piano four-hands will only be accepted during the two-week window of July 1-July 15, 2025, with the winning scores announced in August 2025. Complete requirements, along with submission information can be found at https://E4TT.org/scores2025.pdf. Composers may address any questions to info@E4TT.org.

ABOUT E4TT'S CALLS FOR SCORES

E4TT's 2025 Call for Scores will be the group's fifth since rebranding in 2016. The group put out its first Call for Scores in 2016 as part of that rebranding, which brought in 275 works by 200 composers, of which E4TT chose 56 works by 54 composers to perform over a three-year series entitled "56x54." Since completing that series in 2021, E4TT has held three additional Calls, a second and third for solo piano in 2022 and 2024-performed by E4TT emerita pianist Dale Tsang on February 25, 2023, and February 22, 2025 and March 2, 2025, respectively-and a fourth, a two-year collaboration with Luna Composition Lab in 2023 that yielded two concerts, six chosen scores and three commissions. The group's 2025 Call for Scores is for acoustic piano four-hands only, to be submitted as pdf files between July 1-15, 2025. The full requirements for submissions are available at https://E4TT.org/scores2025.pdf. Interested composers should review the information carefully, as only submissions that follow the listed requirements will be considered. Questions can be addressed to E4TT at info@E4TT.org.

ABOUT DALE TSANG

E4TT emerita pianist DALE TSANG earned her Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance from the University of Southern California, her MM from the University of Michigan, and her DMA from Rice University. She is a faculty member at Laney College, teaches an inspiring assortment of adult students, and serves as a competition adjudicator for a number of local and statewide piano competitions. A winner of numerous competitions and an active solo and chamber musician, she frequently performs locally and in Europe and Asia. As a core member of Ensemble for These Times, she championed 20th and 21st-century music and collaborated in many commissions, premieres and international performances. She continues to enthusiastically disseminate the music of living composers.

