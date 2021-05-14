Dragon Productions Theatre Company to Partner with the City of Redwood City on Drive-In Variety Show

The Dragon, a theatre company based in Redwood City, partners with the City of Redwood City to present At the Port: Dragon's Drive-In Variety Show, a drive-in evening of performances and entertainment held at the Port of Redwood City, 459 Seaport Court, Redwood City, 94063 on June 4, and June 5, 2021, with a possible extension.

Each event runs from 8:30pm to 10:00pm PT, with gates opening at 7:30pm. From 7:30pm - 8:30pm each night, audiences are welcome to participate in a variety of remote games and activities such as trivia, using their car radio and mobile devices.

Each variety show will consist of 2-3 featured acts, both live and pre-recorded, as well as a number of shorter video presentations, with the audio being available on a radio station, and a live stream of the performances being projected onto the 13'x22' screen on the stage.

Tickets range from $25 - $55 per vehicle, and can be purchased at https://aftontickets.com/dragondrivein. Performance lineups and additional information can be found at https://dragonproductions.net/dragons-drive-in-variety-show/.

Each night, host and industry veteran, Bora "Max" Koknar will begin the evening by leading audiences in a pre-show trivia game, or other interactive activity, then introduce different performances by individual artists and arts organizations from the Bay Area and beyond. Each evening will showcase a wide breadth of performance mediums and topics: Shakespeare to Sketch Comedy, Opera to Acrobatics, Break Dancing to Story Spinning and anything in between on any given night.

Featuring both live-acts and pre-recorded acts, performances will be projected onto the port's movie screen so that drive-in audiences can experience the show from the safety of their vehicles while reconnecting with the magic of live performance. In addition to the performances, Max will also conduct short interviews with the performers to give a glimpse into art-making in these uncertain times.