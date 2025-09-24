Drag Icon Jackie Beat to Launch 27th Annual Holiday Show And National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's the most wonderful time of the year and everyone's favorite drag legend, Jackie Beat, wants everyone to know that it's important to be generous, kind & altruistic. But it's even more important to be pretty. With that in mind, don't miss this iconic, legendary, delusional drag queen's annual holiday show Jackie Beat: PRETTY LADY CHRISTMAS! featuring all LIVE singing & comedy. Her stockings will be stuffed with lots of naughty new numbers and a sprinkling of crass classics (like "Alcoholidays", "Sleigh Ride in Leather with You," "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Syphilis" and the pregnancy confessional "Santa's Baby").

Catch Jackie Beat: PRETTY LADY CHRISTMAS!:



• December 5: Oasis in San Francisco

• December 12: The Foundry in West Stockbridge, MA

• December 13: The Cutting Room in New York, NY

• December 14: Madame Sherri's in Keene, NH

• December 16: Urban Mo's in San Diego, CA

• December 18: Largo in Los Angeles, CA

• December 20: One Eleven Bar in Palm Springs, CA

• December 23: The Palm Cabaret in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Tickets and info at www.missjackiebeat.com/schedule

It all started so innocently in 1998 with Jesus Christ, It's Your Birthday!, a delightful non-denominational holiday tribute featuring such seasonal fare as "Sleigh Ride in Leather With You" and "Black Christmas." When the show was prominently featured in The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Right's 1998 Report on Anti-Catholicism, an annual holiday tradition was born. Beat's holiday shows, including How The Bitch Stole Christmas, Give 'Til It Hurts, O Holy Hell, and Blew Christmas have been performed at venues nationally.

Award-winning drag darling Jackie Beat has been wowing unsuspecting audiences since 1989. She has toured with Roseanne Barr -- as the comic legend's opening act -- including a 7-week run at The New York New York in Las Vegas; written for TV (Fashion Police, Hello Ross, Hype! and others) and collaborated on special material with the like of Rosie O'Donnell, Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Patricia Arquette, Jennifer Coolidge, and Elvira; appeared in countless TV shows (Sex and the City), movies (Grief, Wigstock The Movie, Flawless, Adam & Steve) and Off-Broadway hits (Valley of the Dolls, Tell-Tale!). She has been named Best Drag Queen by New York Press and Best Live Performance by HX Magazine. Jackie is also a playwright, columnist, lead singer for the electro-rock band Dirty Sanchez, and the subject of the documentary film My Name is Jackie Beat. Her stand-up has been featured in comedy clubs across the country and on Comedy Central, VH-1 and MTV. Her scathing song parodies have been featured on America's Top Forty with Ryan Seacrest, The Howard Stern Show, Much Music TV, Yo on E! and PerezHilton.com.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.