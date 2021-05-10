Dan Hoyle Returns To MarshStream For Experimental Workshop TALK TO YOUR PEOPLE

Fan favorite Dan Hoyle returns to The Marsh for an intimate night of online theater, comedy, and community with an experimental workshop, Talk to Your People, available to stream via MarshStream.

Provoked by a director friend last summer who said to "talk to your people," Hoyle began to create new characters and monologues while in quarantine - some based on real people he's chatted with on beaches and parks, while others are formed from wildly satirical sui-generis creations. As the show evolves, Hoyle has shifted his focus more on people dealing with the country's racial reckoning. Viewers of Talk to Your People will be given an exclusive look at Hoyle's work of art in progress, followed by an interactive post-show hang.

Talk to Your People, developed with and directed by Charlie Varon, will be streamed 5:00pm (PDT), Saturday, May 15. For more information or to purchase viewing access ($15-$35 sliding scale, $50, $100), the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.

The Marsh has been home to Dan Hoyle's World Premiere shows Border People (2019), Each and Every Thing (2014), The Real Americans (2010), Tings Dey Happen (2007), and Florida 2004: The Big Bummer (2004). These shows have all received critical acclaim, with The Huffington Post praising Hoyle's brand of journalistic theater for its "emotional depth and intellectual breadth." The 2019 World Premiere of Border People was been greeted with unanimous critical acclaim, earning the highest rating from the San Francisco Chronicle, noting "This is what it is to witness a master of his craft. Dan Hoyle is one of our theatrical gems," and praised the production as "A testament to the core-to-nerve ending commitment and courage" of those living on borders of any kind. Its initial run virtually sold out just days after opening, and was extended several times due to popular demand. The critically-acclaimed Each and Every Thing debuted at The Marsh in 2014, and was praised as "smartly constructed and highly entertaining" by the San Francisco Chronicle and a "poignant, funny comment on the digital age" by The Mercury News. The show's run was extended several times due to popular demand. The 2010 World Premiere of The Real Americans was an instant hit, and went on to receive critical acclaim from major news outlets, with The New Yorker praising his performance as "smart, entertaining, funny, insightful and surprising." In 2007, Tings Dey Happen was awarded the Will Glickman Award for Best Play, while The New York Times called it "funny and poignant." When discussing his work at The Marsh with East Bay Times, Hoyle proclaimed "The Marsh is to me the best place in the country to develop new work...there's nothing else like it."