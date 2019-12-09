Conductor Joseph Young Leads The SFCM Orchestra

Conductor Joseph Young makes his debut with the SFCM Orchestra for their final concert of 2019, this Friday, December 13, at 7:30 PM in SFCM's Caroline H.

Hume Concert Hall. Recently-appointed Berkeley Symphony Music Director at the start of the 2019-20 season, Young is recognized as "one of the most gifted conductors of his generation." Prior to his Berkeley Symphony appointment, Young served as the Assistant Conductor of the Atlanta Symphony.

A highlight of the concert is the world premiere performance of recent SFCM alumni Nicholas Denton-Protsack's Vision of a Flaxen Sea. Mr. Denton-Protsack '19 was one of two winners of this year's 2019 Highsmith Competition, SFCM's annual composition prize given to a current student or recent graduate.

"Vision of a Flaxen Sea is a work inspired by landscapes, particularly, landscapes of rolling hills covered in dry grass and swept with wind," he noted. "Many such landscapes exist close to where I grew up. In my mind, they have a very literal musical quality to them, and the aim of my work is to communicate that analogous quality."

Mr. Young also leads the ensemble in Julia Perry's Short Piece for Orchestra and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 1.



Tickets: $20 General Admission / $15 Seniors and Conservatory Members

Click here for images of Joseph Young conducting with the SFCM Orchestra. San Francisco Conservatory of Music 50 Oak Street San Francisco, CA 94102 boxoffice@sfcm.edu 415-503-6275 sfcm.edu/performances





