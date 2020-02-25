Colin Jost Comes To Luther Burbank Center For The Arts in June

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that "Saturday Night Live" star and comedian Colin Jost will come to Santa Rosa on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Jost range in price from $39.50-$49.50 and will be available on Friday, February 28 at10 a.m. online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



Jost began writing for "SNL" in 2005 and currently serves as head writer for the show. He has also been co-anchor of "Weekend Update" segment since 2014. He co-hosted the special editions of "Weekend Update" that aired on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions as well as the primetime "Weekend Update Summer Edition" in 2017. In 2018, Jost and co-anchor Michael Che hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards. Jost wrote and starred in the Paramount/Netflix film "Staten Island Summer," based on his days as a lifeguard.



Jost graduated from Harvard University and is from Staten Island, N.Y. He has won four Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his writing on "SNL."





