Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA Continues In San Francisco Through March 17

KOOZA, Cirque du Soleil's acclaimed Big Top production, has less than two weeks left under the Big Top at San Francisco's Oracle Park, with its final performance being held on Sunday, March 17, 2024.



Following the San Francisco engagement, KOOZA will head to San Jose's Santa Clara County Fairgrounds (344 Tully Rd., San Jose) where they will perform a limited engagement under the Big Top from April 18–May 26, 2024.



Undeniably the most daring Cirque du Soleil touring production, KOOZA takes audiences on a thrilling emotional ride with its nail-biting, mind-boggling acrobatics. Inspired by traditional circus arts from around the globe, the show's performances display remarkable showmanship, exceptional execution, and incredible agility – notably in the High Wire, Teeterboard, and Wheel of Death acts.

Tickets

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.