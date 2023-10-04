Cirque Du Soleil's KOOZA To Play Under The Big Top In San Jose!

Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA to play under the big top in San Jose!

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 3 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Cirque Du Soleil's KOOZA To Play Under The Big Top In San Jose!

Immediately following its engagement in San Francisco, the thrilling, internationally-acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production, KOOZA, will make its way to San Jose!

From April 18–May 19, 2024, audiences are invited under the Big Top at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds (344 Tully Rd., San Jose) to be swept away by the sheer magic, daredevil performances, and mischievous clowns of KOOZA.

KOOZA delivers a signature Cirque du Soleil experience in its most exciting form with high-flying acrobatics, whimsical characters, lavish costuming, colorful sets, hilarious clowning, and a powerful live score. Acclaimed the world over since its opening in 2007, KOOZA has mesmerized close to 8 million spectators with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities across 22 countries. KOOZA had its premiere in San Jose in 2008. This marks Cirque du Soleil's first Big Top show in San Jose since 2019.

A breathtaking return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil, KOOZA pays tribute to traditional circus in all its splendor with audacious acrobatic prowess and bold slapstick comedy. Filled with chills, thrills, laughter, and wonder, KOOZA unfolds a non-stop, adrenaline-packed series of edge-of-your-seat surprises. Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, KOOZA follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.
 
Tickets for San Jose performances of KOOZA are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting today at 10 a.m. PDT. For free subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. General on-sale to start on Tuesday, October 10 at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

Tickets for San Francisco performances of KOOZA—performing under the Big Top at Oracle Park from January 17–March 10, 2024—are currently on-sale.

Undeniably the most daring Cirque du Soleil touring production, KOOZA takes audiences on a thrilling emotional ride with its nail-biting, mind-boggling acrobatics. Inspired by traditional circus arts from around the globe, the show's performances display remarkable showmanship, exceptional execution, and incredible agility – notably in the High Wire, Teeterboard, and Wheel of Death acts.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Wayne Harris TRAIN STORIES Extends At The Marsh Berkeley Photo
Wayne Harris' TRAIN STORIES Extends At The Marsh Berkeley

Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley has added additional performances of Wayne Harris' Train Stories.

2
Contra Costa Civic Theatre to Present TINTYPES This Fall Photo
Contra Costa Civic Theatre to Present TINTYPES This Fall

Join Contra Costa Civic Theatre for their production of Tintypes, a charming musical revue that takes you back to America's last great Age of Innocence. Featuring patriotic songs, romantic tunes, and ragtime by the musical masters of the era, this show is a must-see. Get your tickets now!

3
LUNA MEXICANA Comes to Oakland Ballet This Month Photo
LUNA MEXICANA Comes to Oakland Ballet This Month

Oakland Ballet Company's observance of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), LUNA MEXICANA, returns October 28 to November 4 with two performances at the Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

4
Steinway Society Presents Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott Live And Streamed, October 29 Photo
Steinway Society Presents Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott Live And Streamed, October 29

The Bay Area presents multi-award-winning classical pianist Anne-Marie McDermott on October 29, at 2:30 pm at the Visual and Performing Arts Center in Cupertino, Ca.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase
Tommy T's Comedy House (11/14-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anthony Rapp's Without You
The Curran Theatre (10/19-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mike Peters of The Alarm
The Canyon - Montclair (10/18-10/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Liz
City Lights Theater Company (3/21-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette
Cal Performances' Zellerbach Hall (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crowns
Lesher Center for the Arts - Margaret Lesher Theatre (9/09-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Selena Tribute by Dreaming Of You
The Canyon – Montclair (12/29-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songs from the Trash with Bravo's John Hill and Danny Visconti
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RUTHLESS!
New Conservatory Theatre Center (12/01-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santastic!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (12/09-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You