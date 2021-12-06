Cinnabar Theater's Concert Series To Present Kenny Washington, January 9

Sonoma County's popular Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is proud to present the concert series "Sundays at 7" featuring "Kenny Washington", performing live on January 9th. This concert is sponsored by Music In Place.

Kenny Washington thrills audiences across the globe with his soulful interpretations, seemingly limitless range, and rapid-fire scatting. The New Orleans native, now based in the San Francisco Bay Area, appeared in 2013 at Jazz At Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis and The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra to perform Marsalis' Pulitzer Prize-winning oratorio Blood On The Fields. In 2014, Washington returned to Jazz at Lincoln Center to perform Basie & The Blues with pianist Eric Reed and again in 2016 as the featured vocalist in JALC's tribute to Frank Sinatra, in celebration of Sinatra'a 100th birthday. In 2017, Washington performed with Marsalis and The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra to celebrate Ella Fitzgerald's 100th birthday.

"I love this man! He's a consummate professional, with impeccable intonation. He's a real improviser who brings depth to everything he does. We all love Kenny. If you love music, you've got to love Kenny!" said Wynton Marsalis.

Washington fuses the classic styles of Johnny Hartman and Billy Eckstine with elements of Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, and a secret ingredient of humor.

This performance will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater, Sunday, January 9th 2022, at 7pm. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members - production staff and crew are fully vaccinated; performers and musicians will not be masked throughout the performance. All audience members must be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask inside the theater.

https://cinnabartheater.org/safety-protocols-ticketing-information/