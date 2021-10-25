Cinnabar Theater to Present Classical Concert Featuring The SoCo Phil Brass Quintet & The SoCo Phil String Quartet
Each of these 2 performing groups are members of the larger group - The SoCo Philharmonic Symphony under the direction of Norman Gamboa.
The Music Concert Series "Sundays @ 7" at Cinnabar Theater will continue with a beautiful Classical Music Concert on Sunday December 5th at 7pm.
Join them for a double whammy Classical music concert that will feature two groups performing on the same bill - The Sonoma County Philharmonic (SoCo Phil) Brass Quintet & the SoCo Phil Strings Quartet.
Each of these 2 performing groups are members of the larger group - The SoCo Philharmonic Symphony under the direction of Norman Gamboa.
The Brass Quintet has an eclectic and fun program planned. Classical repertoire by composers such as: Vaughn Williams, Scheidt, Smith and more. Some popular favorites as Taste of Honey by Scott/Marlow and April Showers arranged by Elkjer.
The String Quartet will pay homage to the December season and perform:
The Christmas Concerto by Corelli and December from The Seasons by Tchaikovsky.
For more information - www.cinnabartheater.org
Tickets for this concert are $25.00 and can be purchased online at
https://ci.ovationtix.com/35211/production/1082107
Or by calling the box Office - 707-763 8920
The SoCo Phil Brass Quintet Members:
Tom Hyde - Trumpet
Dave Poe - French Horn
Jeff Barnard - Trombone
Floyd Reinhart - Tuba
Dave Lingred - Trumpet
The SoCo String Quartet Members:
Pam Otsuka, violin
Ned Phipps, violin
Steve Watrous, viola
Carol Vines, cello