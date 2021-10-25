Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cinnabar Theater to Present Classical Concert Featuring The SoCo Phil Brass Quintet & The SoCo Phil String Quartet

Each of these 2 performing groups are members of the larger group - The SoCo Philharmonic Symphony under the direction of Norman Gamboa.

Oct. 25, 2021  

The Music Concert Series "Sundays @ 7" at Cinnabar Theater will continue with a beautiful Classical Music Concert on Sunday December 5th at 7pm.

Join them for a double whammy Classical music concert that will feature two groups performing on the same bill - The Sonoma County Philharmonic (SoCo Phil) Brass Quintet & the SoCo Phil Strings Quartet.

The Brass Quintet has an eclectic and fun program planned. Classical repertoire by composers such as: Vaughn Williams, Scheidt, Smith and more. Some popular favorites as Taste of Honey by Scott/Marlow and April Showers arranged by Elkjer.

The String Quartet will pay homage to the December season and perform:

The Christmas Concerto by Corelli and December from The Seasons by Tchaikovsky.

For more information - www.cinnabartheater.org

Tickets for this concert are $25.00 and can be purchased online at

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35211/production/1082107

Or by calling the box Office - 707-763 8920

The SoCo Phil Brass Quintet Members:

Tom Hyde - Trumpet

Dave Poe - French Horn

Jeff Barnard - Trombone

Floyd Reinhart - Tuba

Dave Lingred - Trumpet

The SoCo String Quartet Members:

Pam Otsuka, violin

Ned Phipps, violin

Steve Watrous, viola

Carol Vines, cello


