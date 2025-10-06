Cinnabar Theater to Celebrate The Season WITH THE HOLIDAY SONGBOOK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cinnabar Theater will close out 2025 with The Holiday Songbook, a joyful, high-energy celebration of holiday music and traditions. Created by Broadway and recording veterans James A. Rocco and Albert Evans, this heartwarming event runs December 19–21, 2025, at Warren Theater, Sonoma State University.

Directed by Bridget Codoni with music direction by Brian Sennello, The Holiday Songbook blends concert, storytelling, and audience sing-along into a one-of-a-kind holiday party. With knockout vocals, fresh arrangements, and surprising facts behind the songs we know and love, this interactive show takes audiences on a festive journey from “Silent Night” to “Jingle Bell Rock”, with a few surprises along the way.

It's like Googling your favorite holiday songs and watching them spring to life onstage! Audiences will leave with their hearts full and their voices warmed up for the season. The cast features singing talents of Daphne Cummings, Katie Veale, and Ben Stevens.

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes Bridget Codoni as director, Brian Sennello as music director, Elise Clark as stage manager, Rey Cruz as costume, hair, and makeup designer, April George as lighting designer, and Mateo Felix as props designer and board operator. Leading Cinnabar Theater is Diane Dragone, Executive Director, and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director.

This production of The Holiday Songbook is appropriate for all ages and highly recommended for families. With over two dozen seasonal favorites and a run time of just 90 minutes, it's the perfect holiday outing for audiences of every generation.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.