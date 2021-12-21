Cinnabar Theater To Present AMY AND THE ORPHANS in February

Cinnabar Theater will present "Amy and the Orphans" a play by Lindsey Ferrentino, performing February 4th-20th, 2022.

Estranged siblings Maggie and Jake may be adults, but when their elderly father passes away, they still wish a "grown up" could sort it all out. Their biggest worry: How to break the bad news to Amy, their younger sister with Down syndrome who has lived in a state home for years. Together with Amy's caregiver Kathy, the family makes their way down the Great American Long Island Expressway, where they find out just how little they know about their family and each other. It seems only Amy knows who she really is!

Cinnabar Theater is thrilled to welcome Julie Yeager, an actor with Down Syndrome, as she takes on the title role of "Amy". A frequent performer at Alchemia, Julie is also the author of a published book of poetry entitled "This Will Be The Day". Joining Julie, Cinnabar welcomes Michael Fontaine as Jacob, Mary DeLorenzo as Maggie, Jannely Calmell as Kathy, Gina Alvarado as Sarah, and Justin P. Lopez as Bobby.

Artistic and Educational Director Nathan Cummings will direct this six actor play. The creative team for Amy and the Orphans will include Brian Watson, Set Designer; Wayne Hovey, Lighting Designer; Donnie Frank, Costume Designer; Brittany Law, Sound Designer; and Ross Tiffany-Brown, Stage Manager.

All nine performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater.

Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

All live performances are priced $35 (general), $33 (senior) and $25 (students/military).

Tickets for all nine performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of Amy and the Orphans - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. All audience members must be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask inside the theater.

https://cinnabartheater.org/safety-protocols-ticketing-information/

For Cinnabar Theater Diane Dragone, Executive Director and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director. Cinnabar Theater is located at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma.