Cast and Creative Team Set for TWO TRAINS RUNNING and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at A.C.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Conservatory Theater has revealed the full cast and creative team for August Wilson’s Two Trains Running (April 15–May 4, 2025) and Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors (April 22–May 3, 2025), presented in rotating repertory by the Tony Award-winning troupe, The Acting Company, in partnership with Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare through modern verse translation. Single tickets (ranging from $25–$130) are on sale now at the A.C.T.



From the author of The Piano Lesson and Fences comes the story of Memphis Lee, a diner owner in a historically Black neighborhood in Pittsburgh at the height of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, who must decide if he should allow the government to take over his building or sell the property to a ruthless businessman. Full of vivid characters, joy, hope, love, and perseverance, August Wilson’s Two Trains Running celebrates the spirit, laughter, heart, and resilience of the people who make our country great even when faced with overwhelming odds.



Shakespeare’s quintessential comedy, The Comedy of Errors is a farcical tale of separated families and mistaken identities delights audiences young and old. Antipholus and his servant, Dromio, travel in search of a long-lost family member, only to get mixed up in a madcap race against the clock, love-at-first-double-take, run-ins with local law enforcement, and double trouble – times two. Christina Anderson’s translation maintains all we love about Shakespeare’s language even as it updates the jokes and wordplay, breathing new life into the double (and triple) entendres. This madcap whirl through bawdy adventures, mad scientists, romance, heartfelt reunions, and even a few happy endings will excite and titillate any audience. Additional support for The Comedy of Errors is provided by the Hitz Foundation and Play On Shakespeare.



The cast features J'Laney Allen as Wolf (Two Trains Running) and Clown 1–Dromio and others (The Comedy of Errors); Michael J. Asberry (starting 3/23) as Holloway (Two Trains Running) and Clown 9 (The Comedy of Errors); Chuckie Benson as Hambone (Two Trains Running) and Clown 2–Dromio and others (The Comedy of Errors); Diana Coates as Risa (Two Trains Running) and Clown 6–Luciana and others (The Comedy of Errors); Brian D. Coats (through 3/22) as Holloway (Two Trains Running) and Clown 9 (The Comedy of Errors); Robert Cornelius as West (Two Trains Running) and Clown 8 (The Comedy of Errors); James Milord as Sterling (Two Trains Running) and Clown 4–Antipholous and others (The Comedy of Errors); Jeffrey Rashad as West (Two Trains Running) and Clown 4–Antipholous and others (The Comedy of Errors); Michael A. Shepperd as Memphis (Two Trains Running) and Clown 7–Dr.Pinch and others (The Comedy of Errors); and DeAnna Supplee as Risa (Two Trains Running) and Clown 5–Adriana and others (The Comedy of Errors).



August Wilson’s Two Trains Running, the seventh play in The American Century Cycle chronicling the African American experience in the 20th century, is directed by Lili-Anne Brown. The Comedy of Errors, in a modern verse translation by Christina Anderson, is directed by The Acting Company’s Producing Director, Devin Brain, and produced in partnership with Play On Shakespeare. The creative team includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Designer), Sarita Fellows (Costume Designer, The Comedy of Errors), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Designer, Two Trains Running), Jared Gooding (Lighting Designer), Lindsay Jones (Original Music & Sound Designer), Anna Dorodnykh (Props Designer), Duane Boutté (Voice & Speech), Orlando Pabotoy (Movement Director, The Comedy of Errors), Ann James (Intimacy Director, Two Trains Running), Tommy Kurzman (Wig & Hair Designer), Martine Kei Green-Rogers (Dramaturg, The Comedy of Errors), Irvin Mason Jr. (Associate Director, Two Trains Running), Murnane Casting, Amber Snead, CSA, Chad Eric Murnane, CSA, Nathanial Riccio (Casting), Esther Bermann (Production Stage Manager), and Imani Ross (Assistant Stage Manager).



In connection with Two Trains Running and The Comedy of Errors, A.C.T. will offer InterACT events—many of which are presented free of charge—that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

• Post-Show Conversations:

Tuesday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. (Two Trains Running) | Sunday, April 27, 1 p.m. (The Comedy of Errors)

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.

• Pride Night:

Wednesday, April 23, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performance (The Comedy of Errors)

A revamped pre- and post-show party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community.



A special thank you to A.C.T.’s Production Sponsors: Executive Producers Linda Jo Fitz; Elsa and Neil Pering; and Associate Producers Helen and Roger Bohl; Dr. and Mrs. Richard E. Geist.

Photo credit: Lore Photography Ventura

Comments