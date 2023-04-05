Cast & Creative Team Set for LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of the National Theatre of Scotland production of Let the Right One In, performing at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley) Saturday, May 20 through Sunday, June 25, 2023. Press night will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Tickets ($43-$119) for Let the Right One In are on sale now and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/let-the-right-one-in or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue-Sun, 12-7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Tony Award winners Jack Thorne and John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), along with Obie Award winner Steven Hoggett (2023 revival of Sweeney Todd, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), have entertained audiences on both sides of the Atlantic with their exhilarating, cutting-edge brand of theatrical storytelling. Now they bring us a supernatural thriller that's part brutal vampire myth and part coming-of-age romance. Oskar, a bullied boy from a broken home, and Eli, a teenager who moves in next door and rarely leaves the house, become devoted friends. When their neighborhood is haunted by a series of mysterious murders, a shocking truth tests Oskar and Eli's growing love.



"Together and separately, John Tiffany, Jack Thorne, and Steven Hoggett have created some of the most electrifying nights I've ever experienced in the theater," said Berkeley Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. "I am so proud to welcome them to Berkeley Rep with this beautifully tender and thrilling story."



"Let the Right One In has held a very special place in my heart ever since we first created the production in Scotland 10 years ago," said director John Tiffany. "It has always been our ambition to rework the play with U.S. actors, and Johanna Pfaelzer and Berkeley Rep have generously offered us that opportunity-and I couldn't be more excited!"



Let the Right One In had its world premiere at Scotland's Dundee Rep Theatre in 2013. The production transferred to London's Royal Court Theatre and was followed by a sold-out engagement at the West End's Apollo Theatre. The production had its American premiere at St. Ann's Warehouse in New York City in 2015.



The cast of Let the Right One In includes (in alphabetical order) Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (Oskar), Jack DiFalco (Janne, Jimmy, Torkel), Erik Hellman (Kurt, Oskar's Dad, Jocke, Nils, Stefan), Michael Johnston (Jonny), Noah Lamanna (Eli), Diego Lucano (Micke), Nicole Shalhoub (Oskar's Mum), Julius Thomas III (Halmberg, Mr. Avila), and Richard Topol (Hakan).



Directed by John Tiffany, Let the Right One In is adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne from John Ajvide Lindqvist's Swedish novel and screenplay of the film of the same name. The creative team includes Steven Hoggett (Associate Director/Movement), Christine Jones (Scenic Designer), Chahine Yavroyan (deceased) (Lighting Designer), Gareth Fry (Sound Designer), Aileen Sherry (Costume Designer), Ólafur Arnalds/Arnór Dan Arnarson (Composer), Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Designer), Lillis Meeh (Special Effects Supervisor), Yasmine Lee (Associate Movement Director), and Lisa Anne Porter (Resident Associate Director/Vocal Coach), with casting by Jim Carnahan Casting.



Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level from Stephen and Susan Chamberlin, Bruce Golden and Michelle Mercer, Frances Hellman and Warren Breslau, Wayne Jordan & Quinn Delaney, Gisele and Kenneth F. Miller, Jack & Betty Schafer, The Strauch Kulhanjian Family, and Gail and Arne Wagner.



The Berkeley Rep production of Let the Right One In is presented in association with Bill Kenwright and Marla Rubin Productions.

###

ABOUT BERKELEY REP

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 5.5 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win six Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, one Pulitzer Prize, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. To formalize, enhance, and expand the processes by which Berkeley Rep makes theatre, The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work was launched in 2012. The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities - which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan