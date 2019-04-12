CMT San Jose Mainstage Presents CHICAGO, May 10-19

CMT Mainstage, featuring local performers ages 14-20 in two rotating casts,* will present Chicago, the musical that tells a sordid tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz.

Chicago is based on a 1926 play of the same name by Maurine Dallas Watkins about actual criminals and crimes she reported on and introduces the concept of the celebrity criminal. It has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

In the legendary city during the Roaring 20s, two rivals are locked up in Cook County Jail. Nightclub star Velma is serving time for killing her husband and sister after finding the two in bed together. Driven chorus girl Roxie has been tossed in the joint for bumping off the lover she's been seeing behind her husband's back. Velma enlists the help of prison matron Mama Morton and slick lawyer Billy Flynn, who turn Velma's incarceration into a murder-of-the-week media frenzy, thus preparing the world for a splashy showbiz comeback. But Roxie's got a few tricks up her own sleeve.



Show Schedule: Friday, May 10 at 7 pm; Saturday, May 11 at 2 pm and 7pm; Sunday, May 12 at 1 pm and 6 pm; Thursday, May 16 at 7 pm; Friday, May 17 at 7 pm; Saturday, May 18 at 2 pm and 7pm; and Sunday, May 19 at

1 pm. Tickets are $20-$25. To purchase: cmtsj.org/chicago.

Since 1968, throughout the time CMT San Jose has been an integral part of the South Bay arts community, over 50,000 young people have participated in their programs. During their 50th Anniversary season alone, CMT cast over 1200 performers and performed for 40,000 audience members, including 8,000 young people at Student Matinees. Now in its 51st season, CMT remains committed to train and educate today's youth through musical theater, to set and achieve high artistic and personal goals, and to inspire them to become exemplary artists, patrons and citizens of tomorrow. Inclusiveness and quality are the two touchstones of CMT's vision. CMT is dedicated to providing the highest possible caliber of musical and theatrical training to children from ages 4 to 20, spanning all abilities and stands behind its promise never turn a child away, regardless of financial or physical limitations.





